ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Readers comment on preventing pollution, energy policies and military service

By The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bSrvN_0f2121sO00

No pollution solution

In response to Ron Cunningham’s recent column, I don’t know if there is a solution to the pollution. If you can teach people to cut back on fertilizers and pesticides, we will be right back where we are now in 5-10 years with more people People will always be the problem and we need more people for the economy to grow. It is a Catch-22.

I was raised on Lake Toho and it was beautiful, clean and had no weeds. Nature allowed the lake to go up and down, keeping it clean. Now, with locks, they keep it up all the time and it is full of weeds. There isn’t enough foresight in what we do.

Also, roads were being built everywhere and I thought then that we should be making places for wildlife to cross. Now we are trying to do that from south Florida to north Florida so panthers can have places to cross. No foresight!

I am 73 and when I was about 15, the population of Florida was about 6 million and Florida was a true paradise. Today, in my eyes, it is far from it.

Ken Stark, Lake City

Desire to serve

I disagree with the recent letter that said it was an insult to Americans to say they wouldn’t defend their country like the Ukrainians are doing. Examples were veterans from World War II (1940s) and Vietnam (1960s-70s). Yes, in the past, people would proudly serve to defend this country.

Not so today. Less than 1% of people serve in the armed forces today. Many people do not have a military veteran in their family, nor do they know anyone who does. In a recent survey, Millennials and younger people were asked what they would be willing to die for. Their answer: nothing.

Sadly, with the pervasive liberal/socialist/communist ideas infiltrating our society through schools, politics and even churches, things have changed. The Ukrainian people, on the other hand, have shown the world what patriotism looks like. Their stunning courage in the face of overwhelming odds and tremendous personal risk has shown the world what it means to defend freedom and democracy.

Two men I know expressed frustration at being too old to serve in the military to aid Ukraine. One is in his 60s, the other mid-80s. Do you hear any similar comments from anyone under 40? I sure don’t.

Linda Tuttle, Gainesville

Dangerous idea

Edward B. Harmon writes in his recent column about wanting more oil and gas, a dangerous, unaffordable idea. U.S. floods, hurricanes and other increasingly severe disasters since 2017 cost nearly $700 billion.

A 2019 synthesis of research studies found that fossil fuel heat-trapping emissions cost U.S. health care at least $820 billion annually.

In 2021, Swiss Re’s research unit calculated that climate-related risks will increase global property insurance premiums by 22%, roughly $183 billion in additional costs.

The International Labor Organization reported that 80 million full-time jobs worldwide could be lost by 2030 from working hours lost to rising heat.

A 2021 study found that delaying our transition to net zero heat-trapping gas emissions could cost the U.S. economy $14.5 trillion in the next 50 years, while rapidly switching to clean energy could boost GDP and jobs.

Let’s preserve or even increase our health, prosperity and jobs by getting off fossil fuels.

John Ward, Gainesville

Join the conversation

Send a letter to the editor (up to 200 words) to letters@gainesville.com. Letters must include the writer's full name and city of residence. Additional guidelines for submitting letters and longer guest columns can be found at bit.ly/sunopinionguidelines.

Journalism matters. Your support matters.

Get a digital subscription to the Gainesville Sun. Includes must-see content on Gainesville.com and Gatorsports.com, breaking news and updates on all your devices, and access to the eEdition. Visit www.gainesville.com/subscribenow to sign up.

Comments / 0

Related
One Green Planet

Biden Reinstates California’s Ability to Set Limits on Climate-Warming Emissions on Cars

A win for the environment! The Biden administration is letting California set its own climate-warming emission limits on cars once again. California is the most populated state in the U.S. and has often been a role model for other states with implementing environmental laws and regulations. California recently became the first state to make a plan to combat microplastics, many cities have banned fur, and some airports have even banned plastic water bottles. It’s clear that California is often a leader in environmental regulation, and many states have followed their lead.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Gainesville, FL
Business
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Industry
Gainesville, FL
Society
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Industry
Gainesville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Five Democratic Senators including Krysten Sinema launch bipartisan bill to BLOCK Biden lifting Title 42 unless there is a plan in place to secure the border

A bipartisan group of senators, led by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, will propose a new bill on Thursday that would prevent the Biden administration from lifting Title 42 without a plan in place to stop an expected surge of migrants at the border. Republicans oppose ending the public health order that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pollution#Veteran#Military Service#U S Economy#Americans#Ukrainians
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
POLITICO

Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments on "Nazis in Ukraine" have been cited by Russian media. They're using them to help justify their invasion of Ukraine.

State media has also cited her saying that President Joe Biden "wants war." The world is literally watching: Russian state media are using Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s words aid their argument that their invasion of Ukraine was warranted. Both Ukraine — and the Georgia Republican’s primary challenger — are...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Vietnam
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
The Week

Germany intercepts Russian radio comms in which soldiers discuss Ukraine killings

Germany has reportedly intercepted Russian military communications in which Russian soldiers can be heard discussing killings outside of Kyiv, possibly "bolstering evidence" that Moscow was behind the gruesome massacre in the suburb of Bucha, Bloomberg reports Thursday. News of the intelligence — acquired by Germany's foreign intelligence service Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND)...
MILITARY
Lootpress

Capito, Republican Senators Introduce Bill to Clarify Biden Cannot Unilaterally Declare “Climate Emergency”

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and James Lankford (R-Okla.), today introduced legislation, known as the Real Emergencies Act, to clarify the president cannot use climate change as the basis to declare a national emergency.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Alabama legislators pass nation’s first bill making gender-affirming care for trans youth a felony

Alabama’s state legislators gave final approval to a bill that could imprison doctors for up to to a decade for prescribing medical treatments to transgender youth.The bill criminalising gender-affirming care for transgender people younger than 19 years old is the first in the US to make healthcare for young transgender patients punishable by up to 10 years in prison.Senate Bill 184 prohibits doctors from prescribing puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries for transgender youth, though Alabama health care providers have repeatedly told legislators that such surgeries were not performed on minors in the state.The legislation – which passed the...
POLITICS
The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gainesville, FL from Gainesville Sun.

 http://gainesville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy