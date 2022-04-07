ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, NJ

Middlesex County chief touts progress: 'Sound business strategies' are paying off

By Susan Loyer, MyCentralJersey.com
 1 day ago
CARTERET – Commissioner Director Ronald Rios touted Middlesex County’s “sound business strategies” during the annual State of the County address.

“We are well positioned to put these funds to good use with the implementation of truly transformative ideas that will positively impact our community," Rios said in his speech delivered Tuesday at the Carteret Performing Arts Center.

Rios mapped out a plan for the county to continue investing in education, health and safety.

'Reenvisioning' Middlesex College

Rios said the county is making vital investments designed to strengthen and grow its college, vocational-technical schools and pipeline of workers, especially in the life sciences, autonomous technology and food innovation industries.

County officials are working closely with Middlesex College on its master plan, which will result in a “complete reenvisioning of the college” — both physically and programmatically, he said.

Rios said the county is making progress on a new vision for the vocational-technical schools that better serves the community and prepares traditional and adult learners for the future.

"Our goal is to build a partnership that begins at the vo-tech level, stretches to the college, and then ultimately extends into the workforce — a workforce that will be providing life-changing cancer treatment and research in state-of-the-art spaces," the commissioner director said. "Our students will be in a prime position to take advantage of opportunities at the cancer institute, with curriculum design underway for potential programs such as a nursing residency, and for students to conduct research side by side with the staff at the institute."

Rios added that the county is committed to creating and offering educational and training opportunities for everyone, not just those who are college-bound.

'Vision Zero' targeting car crashes

The commissioner director said the county department of transportation will be launching an initiative called “Vision Zero" aimed at reducing the number and severity of vehicle crashes, adding that Middlesex is the first county in New Jersey to develop such a plan.

The initiative, Rios said, will be backed by data gathered in the field in a living laboratory, DataCity, which will launch later this year. Using sensors on strips of roadway throughout New Brunswick, the data collected will be available for real-world research, helping to better understand the nature of accidents, and work to prevent them in the future, he said.

Rios added that DataCity will not only collect data for the prevention of vehicle accidents but also will collect data points to be used by auto manufacturers and autonomous technology companies to further develop the science behind autonomous vehicles.

Alternate forms of energy

The Middlesex County Utilities Authority, which is tasked with responsible waste management, will be putting a renewed focus on alternative energies that will have lasting impacts on the region, Rios said.

"By exploring renewable energies like solar and wind, and energy conversion technologies, the MCUA is embracing the future, all to the benefit of our environment and our taxpayers," he said.

Diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging

The commissioner director said an office will be created that will be dedicated to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging to help guide the county in identifying opportunities to shape policies and operations that will sharpen its focus on these principles. He said the county will partner with a professional firm to perform an evaluation of its internal and external functions, policies and programs.

"This firm will issue a report of recommendations to the county regarding any relevant compliance areas and strategies to be implemented to better incorporate the principles of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging into the county," Rios said. "Looking internally at our own workforce, our goal is to ensure that every member of a protected group — whether that be based on gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion, or veteran’s status — feel the same sense of belonging, be treated with the same respect, and have access to the same opportunities as their colleagues."

Email: sloyer@gannettnj.com

Susan Loyer covers Middlesex County and more for MyCentralJersey.com. To get unlimited access to her work, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

