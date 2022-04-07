ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a look at Old Bridge Medical Center's new 'state-of-the-art' emergency department

By From Staff Reports
 1 day ago
OLD BRIDGE – Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center recently opened its new "state-of-the-art" emergency department.

A $39 million investment into the community, the new 24,000-square-foot facility, located off Route 18, will serve every patient from pediatric to geriatric, according to hospital officials.

“At Hackensack Meridian Health, our focus is to provide the best healthcare experience possible and we see Old Bridge Medical Center is doing just that by officially opening their new Emergency Department to our community,” Hackensack Meridian Health CEO Robert C. Garrett said in a statement. “This expansion will allow unprecedented access to a full continuum of care.”

The new emergency department enhances care with safer, faster arrivals by expanding the number of ambulance bays, newly designed pediatric rooms, on-site technology that provides faster diagnostics and treatment, 20 private emergency room patients beds, and a brand-new concourse that connects all three buildings on the hospital’s campus, according to hospital officials.

Earlier: Raritan Bay Medical Center Old Bridge unveils new private ER beds

“At Old Bridge Medical Center, we are committed to serving our neighbors, friends and families by providing the best care for our growing community,” Old Bridge Medical Center Interim President and Chief Hospital Executive William DiStanislao said in a statement. “We look forward to serving more patients by delivering the highest quality care to every person who comes through our doors.”

The project team for the expansion included Stantec Consulting, FCA and Turner Construction.

