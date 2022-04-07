ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Husband and wife open Taste Great Cakes bakery on Hamilton Street in Worcester

By Barbara M. Houle
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 1 day ago
WORCESTER - Business was brisk for the April 6 soft opening of Taste Great Cakes, 98 Hamilton St. The business is located at the former home of Lee’s Bakery, which closed in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owners Erica and Jason Diaz of Worcester barely had time to fill pastry cases as customers walked through the doors, congratulating the couple on opening their first business and asking about cupcakes, etc.

The shop will feature breakfast sandwiches (all day), bagels, muffins, a variety of cakes, cupcakes, candied fruits and chocolate-covered treats, according to Erica Diaz, whose specialty is custom decorated cakes for special occasions.

Her husband previously worked 10 years at a bakery in Worcester and Fitchburg.

Taste Great Cakes is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday; it's closed Mondays. For more information, call (508) 579-1955.

