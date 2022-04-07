Locally... Dresden Dorados Swim Team forming

Dresden Dorados Swim Team forming

The Dresden Dorados Swim Team, for ages 6-18, will have a suit fitting from 10 a.m. to noon and an informational meeting at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30 at the Dresden Pool.

Online signups also begin on April 30 by visiting https://dresdendorados.swimtopia.com/ .

Swimmers must be able to swim at least one length of the pool without assistance. Registration is $120 for the first swimmer in your family, $100 for the second, $90 for the third and $50 for each additional swimmer. Registration includes a DORADO T-Shirt and Team Cap. League fees are $13 and will be assessed during registration. Registrations after May 22 will incur a $25 late fee.

For more information, visit the team website at www.dresdendorados.swimtopia.com for more information or contact Coach Christi Holmes at scottieswimcoach@yahoo.com.

Green Valley Leagues forming

The Parettes Ladies League will hold an organizational meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Green Valley Golf Club. Anyone interested in playing or learning about this league can contact Carol Friel at 740-607-0016.

The Rice/Galloway Men’s League on Tuesday evenings, and the Edward Jones/Scott Barr Women’s League on Wednesday mornings are looking for players.

The Thursday morning Zanesville Friends ladies league is looking for players. The ladies play different games each week with different partners, and you don't have to be there each week if you choose not to. The league will begin play at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, May 5.

For more information, contact Green Valley Golf Club at 740-452-7105.

Crystal Spring Leagues are forming

The Monday Senior League, 2-Man Teams on Monday mornings, are looking for 2-man teams (A & B Division). Players must be 55 and older, and there will be a meeting at 9 a.m. April 11 at the clubhouse. League play starts April 18. We sometimes have singles looking to join this team without a partner.

The Tuesday League, 4 Man Team Tuesday evenings, holds shotgun starts at 5:30 p.m. There will be a meeting/practice round at 5:30 p.m. April 26, and the league will start on May 3. The league is still looking for teams for this league.

The Wednesday League, 2 Man Team Wednesday evenings, is looking for teams. There will be a meeting at 5:30 p.m. April 27, and league play starts May 4.

The course is also looking to start a ladies/co-ed league this season. It will be a 2 person team that plays on Thursday evenings. We need 12-16 pairs to get a league started.

Anyone interested in any of these leagues or for more information, please call the course at 740-787-1114.

Fuller's Ladies Leagues to meet

The Monday single ladies league at Fuller's Fairways will meet at 6 p.m. May 2.

Anyone interested come to the meeting or call 740-452-9830.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Locally... Dresden Dorados Swim Team forming