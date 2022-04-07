ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Harlan Coben on location filming, travel disasters and tourist tactics

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yjz8k_0f211H1O00
Lifestyle

In a previous career, bestselling thriller writer Harlan Coben would set up dream travel trips for holidaymakers.

Through his eight years in the industry, he travelled the world, learned how to cope with tourist disasters and crossed many bucket destinations off his list.

“The whole world fascinates me,” says the top novelist whose books have sold over 75 million copies worldwide and been adapted into a raft of Netflix series including Stay Close, The Stranger and Safe.

Yet many of his stories are set in New Jersey, where he was born and raised and where he still lives now.

“I can have mountain wilderness themes and then you drive 45 minutes and you’re in the heart of Manhattan. That juxtaposition is kind of cool,” he says.

Coben, 60, is hoping his latest novel, The Match, which sees the return of Wilde, a decorated former soldier who as a boy was found living alone in remote woodland in New Jersey, not knowing how he’d got there or where he’d come from, will be adapted for screen.

The Match is set the heart of the Ramapo Mountains in New Jersey. Why?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QIlz0_0f211H1O00
Ramapo mountain landscape, New Jersey (Alamy/PA)

“The idea for Wilde came when I was hiking in the woods in Ramapo. People don’t really think of New Jersey as having woods, but the Appalachian Mountains come through New Jersey and the Ramapo Mountains are rather scenic and only a 15-minute ride from my house.

“But here’s the kicker: I hate hiking in the woods. I find it really boring. You see a tree and another tree and another tree. I much prefer walking the streets of New York City and seeing people’s faces and browsing bookshops and window shopping.”

Yet the TV adaptations of your books aren’t always local to you.

“When I do a TV series I have to transfer it often to England – The Stranger and Safe were set in Britain – or France or Germany or Poland or Spain, where the setting becomes completely different and fresh.

“The next Netflix series, Hold Tight, was filmed in Warsaw, Poland. I wasn’t there unfortunately because of Covid, but they found some really cool spots to film.”

How did your tourism career start?

“I spent two college summers in the Costa del Sol in Spain, where I took care of the tourists. Every week a group of 50 Americans would arrive in Fuengirola, Torremolinos or Marbella and I would be the guy who helped them check in and do the optional tours.

“The first thing some people do when they check into a hotel room, no matter where it is, is to complain to get a better one. I’ve experienced every ploy. It was quite an experience for a guy who was 19 or 20.

“When I graduated from college I worked eight years in the travel industry. My grandfather and my mother founded Club ABC Tours. They needed some help. I was on my way to law school in Chicago, but I also wanted to be a writer.

“They asked me to work with them for a couple of years and try to write while I was working, which is what I did. I travelled all over the world. I never went to law school. It’s what we call dodging a bullet.”

Did you ever have any disasters?

“Oh, tons. We booked the Americans who were on board the [cruise ship] Achille Lauro when it was hijacked [in 1985].”

And other dramas?

“When people go on vacation and things go wrong, they lose their minds. There were constantly times when the hotel would be overbooked, the flight would be heavily delayed, a connection would be missed.”

Most memorable childhood trips?

“In around 1970, when I was eight, I did my first trip to Italy. I remember everything – the moment I looked up at the Sistine Chapel, the moment I walked into the Vatican, the moment I walked into the Academy in Florence, turned right and saw the statue of David way down the end of that corridor. I remember the Roman Forum and the Colosseum. I remember when we drove down and I saw Pompeii for the first time.”

Favourite destination?

“I know it’s a cliché, but Paris. I have a real love affair with France in general. I go at least twice a year (although not in the last two years). I never get tired of France. Part of it is self-involved. It’s my biggest-selling country. I love the attitude, I love the people, the food, the wine and the joie de vivre. They have a great attitude. Everything is raised to the 10th power. It’s also a ridiculously beautiful country. The architecture is never short of stunning.”

Best travelling companion?

“The only person I ever travel with is my wife (Anne Armstrong-Coben, a paediatrician and dean of admissions for Columbia University Medical School). I do a boys’ golf trip once a year when we’ll go some place warm in the winter, like Vegas, Tampa, Florida, Pebble Beach in California.”

And sightseeing go-to?

“Nothing tops Egypt, on the Luxor River, seeing the temples of Luxor, the great pyramids, Abu Simbel, the Fallen Ramses, all of those sights to me are the most awe-inspiring sightseeing I’ve ever done.”

Can you switch off on holiday?

“I write on vacation. I never turn that part of my brain off. I wouldn’t be relaxed if I didn’t do some writing. It makes me a little anxious.”

Do you have a soft spot for London?

“I love London. My brother has lived there for 24 years. He’s probably the biggest Fulham football fan in the world. A few years ago my friend Richard Osman and I took my brother for his 50th birthday to a match where Fulham won 5-0. It was the greatest day of his life.”

The Match by Harlan Coben is published by Century, priced £20. Available now.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Passenger locator forms and pre-travel tests to be axed on Friday

All remaining coronavirus travel measures including passenger locator forms will end on Friday, the Transport Secretary has said, in a move that will make foreign holidays easier even as coronavirus cases rise in the UK. Grant Shapps said on Monday that the changes, which also include the requirement for unvaccinated...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Sunak admits having US green card while in office amid fury at non-dom wife

Rishi Sunak has admitted holding a US green card while Chancellor, as Boris Johnson said he was unaware his Cabinet colleague’s wife holds the tax-reducing non-domiciled status. The Prime Minister backed the Chancellor as doing an “outstanding job” on Friday and denied damaging leaks about the Sunaks’ tax affairs...
WORLD
newschain

David Letterman thanks hospital following treatment for fall

If David Letterman put together a Top 10 list of hospitals, Rhode Island Hospital would probably be number one. The long-time host of The Late Show With David Letterman, who stepped down in 2015, thanked the staff of the hospital’s emergency department in a video in which he disclosed that he was visiting Providence with his son last August when he fell on the pavement, struck his head, and fell unconscious.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Kisha Walker

Four Dismembered Bodies Discovered in a Well-Known Troubled Caribbean Resort in Mexico

*Information reported by The US SUN has been used as a source for this report*. Authorities have reported Thursday, the discovery of four dismembered human male bodies in the Caribbean resort of Playa del Carmen, known to be a troubled establishment. The bodies of the four men were dumped near a housing development. The prosecutor's office in the state of Quintana Roo have said, the male bodies did not show signs of bullet wounds, it's unclear how the men died. However, the fact that the bodies were dumped together in the shrubs beside an access road suggested a gangland-style killing, Authorities reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists May Have Just Uncovered The Burial Sites Of Dozens Of Ancient British Kings

These 65 graves mostly date from the fifth and sixth centuries C.E., the period of the mythical King Arthur — and one of these graves may actually be his. Archaeologists have long grappled with a historical mystery: the strange absence of British kings’ graves from post-Roman Britain. Now, new research suggests that up to 65 royal graves from the fifth and sixth centuries have been hiding in plain sight, largely unadorned and tucked within regular cemeteries.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harlan Coben
epicstream.com

Princess Charlene Heartbreak: Prince Albert's Wife Battling With Princess Caroline For Princess Gabriella And Prince Jacques? Royal Allegedly Left Monaco Again

Princess Charlene made headlines in March after she finally returned to the principality and reunited with her family in Monaco. The palace, in a statement, confirmed that the mother of Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques is back in the country and would continue her "convalescence in the Principality with her husband and her children by her side."
WORLD
The Atlantic

For the West, the Worst Is Yet to Come

In the time since Russia invaded Ukraine, a round of self-congratulation has erupted in the West. Moscow is threatening the liberal order, but in the eyes of leaders in Washington, Berlin, London, or Paris, the West has shown the world just how strong and unified it is. The scale of the sanctions package is unprecedented, they say; the idea of freedom has shown itself to be stronger than Vladimir Putin ever could have imagined; the collective spirit of the liberal order has been restored.
POLITICS
allthatsinteresting.com

This ‘Perfectly Preserved’ 1,700-Year-Old Roman Shipwreck Has Been Discovered In Spain

Archaeologists found the ship filled with hundreds of intact jars under just 6 feet of water off one of Mallorca’s most popular beaches. The weather was stormy as Roman merchants departed Cartagena, Spain, and set sail for the Italian peninsula some 1,700 years ago. Carrying hundreds of amphorae full of wine, olives, oil, and fermented fish sauce, the ship now known as Ses Fontanelles capsized and sank. It was never seen again — until now.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tourists#Film Star
The Guardian

Country diary: In these stones lie clues to the past

The hill called Hay Cop at this national nature reserve commands spectacular views southwards across Derbyshire. So I forgive myself for not initially noticing the two limestone slabs standing upright in a dismantled wall. This drystone structure is being rebuilt and these two columns, 1.2 metres high, perhaps 35cm apart,...
SCIENCE
Thrillist

This Sleepy Caribbean Island Has Hidden Beaches and the Bluest Water

Once your flight descends over the Turks & Caicos islands, the first thing you’ll notice is the brilliant, blue Gatorade-colored water that encircles the land masses. There’s no seawater quite like Turks water. Most of the islands are framed by white limestone, and there’s no murky runoff from volcanoes, mountains, or rivers, so the oceans keep their brilliant blues. That's also partly why you'll find the world’s third largest barrier reef here. The intricate and colorful underwater landscape makes for awe-inspiring snorkeling and diving opportunities.
TRAVEL
InsideHook

Archaeologists Are Discovering New Details of Vikings’ Time in Britain

Delve deeply enough into the history of Britain and eventually, you’ll encounter Vikings. Thomas Williams’s book about the period, titled Viking Britain: A History, is an invaluable guide to this particular aspect of history. And if you watched the recent film The Dig, you may well have a sense of the thrill that can come from unearthing a previously-unimaginable part of the past.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Rishi and billionaire heiress wife are accused of 'breathtaking hypocrisy' after it emerges she has 'non-dom' status despite living in Downing St - and could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax while he increased burden on families

Rishi Sunak is scrambling to quell a row over his billionaire heiress wife's 'non-dom' status today amid claims she could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax. Akshata Murthy, whose father is one of India's richest men, is facing scrutiny after it emerged she has kept the status despite living in 11 Downing Street with the Chancellor and their children.
INCOME TAX
Primetimer

Amazon picks up Harlan Coben YA thriller Shelter, starring Jaden Michael

Michael, who played a young Colin Kaepernick on Netflix's Colin in Black & White, will star in the YA thriller based on the first novel in Coben’s Mickey Bolitar trilogy. Michael stars as Bolitar as he "navigates his new life with a mom in rehab, a dead father, an annoying aunt, and a new school in New Jersey with a camel as its mascot," per Variety. "When a creepy old lady who may or may not be a ghost tells Mickey that his father isn’t dead, Mickey is sure he’s losing his mind on top of everything. Mickey finds a grounding force in Ashley Kent, another new student who’s lived through her own tragedy. But then Ashley goes missing, and as Mickey searches for her, he learns that everything she told him was a lie—and that he is in serious danger unless he gets to the bottom of what happened to her and his father. Mickey’s search thrusts him into a world of conspiracy, lies, and the darkest aspects of humanity."
TV & VIDEOS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
128K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy