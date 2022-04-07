ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yarmouth, MA

Cultural Center of Cape Cod Galleries Temporarily Close for Movie Filming

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH YARMOUTH – Galleries at the Cultural Center of Cape Cod will be closed...

101.5 WPDH

Landmark Drive-In Burger, Ice Cream Joint to Close after 20 Years

Customers are devastated by the announcement that one of the Hudson Valley's most loved burger and ice cream joints will be closing forever. Although there hasn't been an official announcement yet, diners have been lamenting over rumors that their favorite restaurant was planning to shutter its doors after two decades.
HUDSON, NY
1420 WBSM

Fairhaven Restaurant Chosen to Feed Hollywood Cast During ‘Finestkind’ Filming

Imagine having a Hollywood location manager walk into your restaurant and ask if you'll cook for their cast. That's exactly what happened to Monica Mendonca. When the Acushnet native opened Little Village Cafe, 23 Center St. in Fairhaven, she never in a million years would have guessed that she'd be cooking for the cast of Finestkind, a film from New Bedford native and Academy Award winner Brian Helgeland, set to film in the SouthCoast this spring.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
South Yarmouth, MA
Massachusetts Government
Yarmouth, MA
Massachusetts Entertainment
Yarmouth, MA
munaluchi

Glamorous Seaside Wedding in Newport, Rhode Island

Rosy & Peter’s glamorous seaside wedding has an emotional first-look, stunning backdrops, and lots of dancing!. The couple’s oceanside nuptials took place in Newport, Rhode Island at the elegant and contemporary venue: the Belle Mer. Decorated with white flowers, a glass archway, and a white isle runner, the pair said “I-do” surrounded by their closest friends and family. A night of dancing, laughter, and love ensued. They couldn’t imagine a more perfect day!
NEWPORT, RI
Boston

How to snag a vacation rental on Cape Cod this summer

Travel industry pros offer tips and tricks for finding a Cape Cod vacation destination. Rental properties on Cape Cod, Nantucket, and Martha’s Vineyard are booking quickly for this summer, but vacationers can still reserve a property. Blake Decker, CEO of high-end vacation rental company Pretty Picky Properties, which manages...
NANTUCKET, MA
CBS Boston

Cape Cod Bay Speed Restrictions In Place ‘Due To The Ongoing Presence Of Right Whales’

BOSTON (CBS) — Cape Cod boaters are being told to slow down for whales for the next two months. Massachusetts Environmental Police said Tuesday that “Due to the ongoing presence of Right Whales in Cape Cod Bay, a mandatory speed restriction is in place through May 15.” Boats that are smaller than 65 feet need to travel at 10 knots or slower in the area. It’s against the law for boats to get closer than 500 yards to a right whale. “The Massachusetts Environmental Police will be strictly enforcing the speed restriction,” LTC Patrick Moran said in a statement. Due to the ongoing presence of Right Whales in Cape Cod Bay, a mandatory speed restriction is in place through May 15. https://t.co/nz3HBD3pg5 pic.twitter.com/krWD50ZwXU — MAEnviroPolice (@MAEnviroPolice) March 15, 2022 The critically endangered North Atlantic Right Whale population has dropped to dangerously low levels.  In 2021, the numbers dropped to an estimated 336, which is believed to be the lowest figure in almost two decades. Humans are the biggest threat to whales, with fishing entanglement and boat strikes proving deadly.  
CARS
Cape Cod Times

Sherlock, a beauty queen, and mysterious objects: Theaters spotlight new works by Cape Cod writers

Plays on Cape stages this week show off the talents of local writers. New and really new works, on topics personal, classic and beyond. Our reviews are on a new story about well-known characters as Cape Cod Theatre Company presents a look at Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and the famous detective he created written by the company's playwright in residence. Cape Rep Theatre brings back an autobiographical one-woman play by a writer nurtured there. And check out...
HARWICH, MA
Cape Cod Times

Cold shoulder season: Why are Cape Cod springs so rotten?

Spring comes to Cape Cod with all the speed of a turtle carrying a big bucket of ice water. "When I moved here, I was told that the calendar went like this: January, February, March, March, March, June," said Cape gardening guru C. L. Fornari, reached by phone. "And sometimes, even the beginning of June is dicey."
ENVIRONMENT

