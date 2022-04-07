ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

EXPLAINER: Can war massacres sway China's support of Russia?

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IFqzQ_0f20z0zu00
Russia Ukraine War China Explainer FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin looks towards each other during their meeting in Beijing, China, on Feb. 4, 2022. China has described reports and images of civilian killings in Ukraine as disturbing, and urged that they be further investigated, even while declining to blame Russia. That's drawn questions about the resiliency of Beijing's support for Moscow, but speculation that it is weakening appears to be misplaced. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File) (Alexei Druzhinin)

BEIJING — (AP) — China has described reports and images of civilian killings in Ukraine as disturbing, and urged that they be further investigated, even while declining to blame Russia. That's drawn questions about the resiliency of Beijing's support for Moscow, but speculation that it is weakening appears to be misplaced.

Here’s a deeper look at where China stands at this stage of the conflict:

IS CHINA SERIOUS ABOUT PROBING ATROCITIES?

In his statement Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian referred to reports of atrocities in the town of Bucha, saying, "The truth and the cause of the incident must be verified." He said that all parties should exercise restraint and avoid "unfounded accusations before a conclusion of the investigation."

Crucially, Zhao did not mention Russian forces and gave no indication of how evidence should be gathered or by whom.

China has a lengthy history of providing political cover for its friends after incidents such as the sinking of a South Korean navy ship in 2010. China called that “unfortunate," but refused to accept evidence North Korea was responsible.

Beijing also routinely turns accusations of war crimes back on the accusers, mainly the U.S., citing the Iraq invasion and incidents such as NATO’s 1999 bombing of the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade, Yugoslavia. China has never accepted NATO’s claim that the attack was unintended.

WHERE DOES CHINA STAND ON RUSSIA'S INVASION?

Beijing early on committed itself to the position that Russia was provoked into attacking its neighbor by the eastward expansion of NATO under U.S. direction, even though Russian President Vladimir Putin has not listed that as his primary motive for invading.

China has abstained in votes at the United Nations condemning Russia's actions, and, in keeping with standard policy, has strongly opposed economic sanctions against Russia.

At the same time, China shows no signs of undermining those sanctions or rushing in to fill the void left by the departure of Western companies from Russia.

Beijing has of late focused its messages on calls for talks leading to a cease-fire and avoiding a major humanitarian catastrophe. It has also provided Ukraine with humanitarian assistance and kept a line open to Ukrainian officials. Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Monday that China does not “have the mentality of watching the fire from a safe distance, still less to do anything that adds fuel to the fire."

WHAT'S BEHIND CHINA'S SUPPORT FOR RUSSIA?

China and Russia have grown increasingly close under Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, aligning their foreign policies in opposition to the Western liberal world order.

China generally follows Russia's lead in voting at the U.N. and has helped stymy efforts to censure it over its military intervention in Syria. Together, the countries account for two of the five permanent veto-wielding seats on the U.N. Security Council, forming a bloc that can effectively frustrate Washington's initiatives.

The two are also closely linked economically, with China becoming Russia's largest trading partner and an important export market for its natural gas and oil.

Just weeks before the war began, Xi and Putin met in Beijing and issued a joint statement describing their relations as having “no limits." To criticize Putin would therefore implicitly criticize Xi, something China does not tolerate.

WHAT ARE THE RISKS AND POTENTIAL BENEFITS?

By claiming to be an impartial observer, China has won Moscow's gratitude while largely shielding itself from obligations to take action against Russia. Beijing also points to the refusal of other countries including India and Brazil to condemn Moscow as evidence it doesn't stand alone.

Beijing has no desire to see the end of Putin's regime, but could benefit from a weakened Russia becoming even more of a junior partner in the relationship. That could give Beijing a stronger hand in obtaining Russian energy resources and cutting edge military technology.

At present, the risks are minimal. Beijing is long accustomed to being accused of enabling or perpetrating human rights abuses and has grown adept at ignoring or parrying them using its economic and political clout.

While its biggest city Shanghai is facing one of the country's largest outbreak since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with a key Communist Party congress coming up later in the year, China is on high alert for anything that might threaten domestic stability.

HOW IS CHINA KEEPING THE PUBLIC ON ITS SIDE?

Beijing's entirely Communist Party-controlled media have reported on the civilian killings in Bucha, but their coverage has a strong pro-Russian slant. The media have also amplified Russian disinformation, especially debunked claims that the U.S. and Ukraine have been collaborating on the production of biological weapons.

Beijing has sent instructions to teachers on how to “correctly” explain the conflict to students, with the U.S. cast as the “main culprit."

It's also shored up the official narrative with the circulation of a documentary film predating the Feb. 24 invasion that decries the fall of Russia's former communist system. “Historical Nihilism and the Soviet Collapse" heaps praise on Putin and Joseph Stalin, while accusing reformers such as Nikita Khrushchev and Mikhail Gorbachev of aiding the U.S. and its allies in weakening the system from within.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia says US declared ‘total war’ on it

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that the U.S. and other western nations have declared “total war” against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “A real hybrid war, total war was declared on us,” Lavrov said, as the Associated Press reported. Hybrid warfare refers to...
MILITARY
International Business Times

Putin Ally Warns Of Nuclear Dystopia Due To United States

One of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies warned the United States on Wednesday that the world could spiral towards a nuclear dystopia if Washington pressed on with what the Kremlin casts as a long-term plot to destroy Russia. Dmitry Medvedev, who was president from 2008 to 2012 and is now...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fox News

Russia ambassador to UN says war in Ukraine will only stop once its 'special military operations are achieved'

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations defended Moscow’s deadly war in Ukraine Tuesday and said it would only stop the violence once its "special military operations are achieved." Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for illegally invading Ukraine nearly three weeks ago and claimed its neighbor...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Russia will hold press conference PROVING war crimes claims are false as Russian state TV talk show presenter says Bucha massacre was a 'provocation plotted by Britain'

Russia's Foreign Minister has said his country will hold a press conference later to prove that claims Vladimir Putin's troops have been committing war crimes in Ukraine are false. Sergei Lavrov warned western leaders to examine their own consciences before accusing the Russian president. He said Moscow would demonstrate that...
POLITICS
NBC News

How the U.S. can take advantage of the Russia-Ukraine war to defang China

Over the last few weeks, China has watched as Russia, its close ally, becomes more isolated following the country's invasion of Ukraine. China denies the reports of U.S. officials that Russia asked it for military help, but the situation offers China a moment to weigh its own national interest and reconsider its relationship with Russia. It also gives the U.S. an opportunity to craft a firm but nuanced China policy that goes beyond bluster and escalating tensions to curb a close relationship between two authoritarian regimes that would be very dangerous for the U.S. and Europe.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Mikhail Gorbachev
Person
Nikita Khrushchev
Person
Zhao Lijian
Daily Mail

UK sanctions 'Putin's private army' Wagner Group who are 'trying to assassinate Zelensky' and have committed war crimes across the globe in new wave of measures as Boris joins Biden at NATO summit on Ukraine war

Boris Johnson today urged NATO to act 'harder' against Russia to end the war 'faster' as he unveiled a wave of new sanctions. The Wagner Group - known as 'Putin's private army' - are among the targets in the latest set of measures, announced as the PM arrived in Brussels for talks with the military alliance.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#War Crimes#Ap#Chinese#Foreign Ministry#Bucha#Russian#South Korean#Nato#The Chinese Embassy#Invasio
Deadline

Joe Biden Warns Russia On Use Of Chemical Weapons In Ukraine War: “We Will Respond”

Click here to read the full article. Broadcast and cable networks carried Joe Biden’s press conference Thursday in Brussels, where he is meeting with NATO allies, and reporters keyed in on one possibility: That Russia would use chemical weapons in the Ukraine war. “We will respond,” Biden told reporters. “The nature of the respond will depend on the nature of the use.” The president declined to address what kind of intelligence leads the U.S. to think that Russian President Vladimir Putin is considering the use of chemical weapons, and he also did not go into specifics as to what kind of response...
MILITARY
CNBC

If Putin uses chemical weapons in Ukraine it's a 'game changer' for NATO

Western officials and strategists say that there are good reasons to fear Moscow using unconventional and outlawed weapons. President Joe Biden warned Friday that there would be a "severe price" to pay if Russia used chemical weapons in Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Sunday that such a move would...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
Iraq
TIME

How China’s Response to Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Could Upend the World Order

Jake Sullivan looks flushed and his jaw is clenched. Across from President Joe Biden’s National Security Adviser, over a row of ferns at a matching table draped in blue cloth, sits China’s senior foreign affairs official Yang Jiechi, his mouth frozen in a sanguine smile. The official photograph released by China’s state-run news agency of the two men sitting face to face on March 14 in Rome is a snapshot of how Beijing wants to be seen at this moment as China’s sometime ally Russia continues its deadly invasion of Ukraine: as a confident, emerging power facing a frustrated and worried United States.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

America must join Europe in the spy war against Putin

In response to Russia’s brutal aggression against Ukraine, the European Union has pushed back on the Kremlin in robust language that President Vladimir Putin understands. The EU has expelled more than 350 Russian diplomats from embassies on its soil. This represents an unprecedented move outside full-scale war. Beginning in mid-March, EU countries commenced coordinated expulsions of Russian diplomats, mostly spies, across the continent. The effort has ramped up this week in response to reports of Russian war crimes in Ukraine, prominently in the devastated Kyiv suburb of Bucha.
FOREIGN POLICY
International Business Times

Explainer-How Could Russia's Putin Be Prosecuted For War Crimes In Ukraine?

U.S. President Joe Biden has publicly called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal, but legal experts said a prosecution of Putin or other Russian leaders would face high hurdles and could take years, as outlined below:. HOW IS A WAR CRIME DEFINED?. The International Criminal Court in The Hague...
POLITICS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
88K+
Followers
99K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy