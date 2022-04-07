ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer patients mourn loss of 'healing tree,' but planting of new beech is in the works

By Cynthia McCormick, Cape Cod Times
 1 day ago

HYANNIS — Driving by the Davenport-Mugar Cancer Center at Cape Cod Hospital, Kim Wolfe noticed something missing, something big.

A large beech tree, known to patients as the “healing tree,” and the bench that sat beneath it, were gone.

“I thought, ‘Oh no, don’t tell me,’” said Wolfe, a Hyannis resident. “It was a big, beautiful tree.”

Wolfe, who was recently treated at Cape Cod Hospital for breast cancer, said the tree was a reassuring sign of hope for chemotherapy and radiation patients entering and leaving the Davenport-Mugar Cancer Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wAGV7_0f20yDUj00

“It meant so much to us cancer patients stepping out of the treatment (center) and seeing this big beautiful piece of nature. Sitting under its shade for a few minutes being thankful for another day,” Wolfe wrote in an email to DeWitt Davenport, CEO of the Davenport Companies .

“Please tell me you fought for this tree.”

She is not the only one upset by the tree’s removal. A woman called the Times and left an anonymous voicemail expressing her dismay at the loss of the “healing tree.”

What happened to the 'healing tree?'

Cape Cod Healthcare officials said they had few choices when it came to removing the European beech tree March 12 to lay the groundwork for a new four-story tower.

They said they plan to replace it with a new beech at a different location on the Hyannis hospital's campus.

Cape Cod Healthcare officials had considered transplanting the large beech outside the cancer center, CCHC spokesperson Lisa Connors said in an email.

An arborist consulted by Cape Cod Healthcare found that the “overall vigor of the tree appeared to be fair,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cnQ8i_0f20yDUj00

But when faced from the south, about “40% of the upper canopy on the right side and center of the tree appeared to be dead, stunted or in decline,” Connors said.

The arborist said transplanting a tree of that size would be challenging, even if it was healthy, Connors said.

It “would likely not survive the move.”

Healthcare officials plan to replace it with a “large, more vigorous tree” in a permanent location on the hospital campus, Connors said.

The bench and engraved stones located by the original tree will be moved to a new site, still to be determined, that "will also include a new memory garden for patients, friends and families to use for quiet reflection," Connors said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13nUuo_0f20yDUj00

What is the construction work going on at Cape Cod Hospital?

The beech tree was not removed to make way for a parking lot, as some people surmised, but instead to lay foundation and utility work for the new tower, said CCHC spokesperson Patrick J. Kane.

"There’s a giant hole dug by heavy equipment where all of the main utilities coming into the hospital have been removed/upgraded/moved for the project," Kane said in an email.

"These utilities were directly under the tree."

Construction of the tower, which will house cardiology and oncology services, will begin in several months, he said.

Kane said the Davenport-Mugar Cancer Center will be moved forward but also maintain some of its existing footprint as part of the new construction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XzjWn_0f20yDUj00

The original plan for a six-story building was put on hold in 2020 as the healthcare system struggled with financial devastation from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new, scaled down project was recently the beneficiary of a historic $10 million gift in support of the new tower project at Cape Cod Hospital from the Edwin Barbey Charitable Trust directors, Peter and Pamela Barbey of Hyannisport.

The gift made last fall was the largest in Cape Cod Hospital’s history.

When can we expect a new beech tree at Cape Cod Hospital?

Connors said CCHC Vice President of Facilities Management Michael Bachstein is working with a landscape architect to find a new location for a new beech tree at Cape Cod Hospital.

Don't expect the new beech any time soon, however. Connors said it will be planted when new construction allows.

Wolfe said that while the loss of the beech came as a blow, she is happy a replacement tree is in the works.

“I think that’s spectacular. I am thrilled to hear that,” she said.

Wolfe said she had high praise for the chemotherapy and radiation staff at the cancer center, but she found the presence of the beech was also therapeutic.

“As long as they’re working on a replacement, that makes me feel a lot better.”

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cancer patients mourn loss of 'healing tree,' but planting of new beech is in the works

