OBITUARY: Willie Bell Rittenberry

By Jen Haley
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 1 day ago
Mrs. Willie Bell Rittenberry of the Bethesda Community passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, she was 90 years old. She was the owner of The Rittenberry and Williams Produce for 40+ years....

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Obituaries

Carl "Tennessee" Dillard, 79, resident of Potts Camp, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Saturday , March 12, 2022 at his residence. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Dillard will be at 2 PM Tuesday, March 15 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. John Gatewood officiating. Burial will follow in Ingomar Cemetery.
NEW ALBANY, MS
Williamson Source

OBITUARY: Joe William Bennett

Mr. Joe William Bennett of Fairview, Tennessee passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, he was 87 years old. A native of Williamson County, TN, Joe was a farmer and a sharecropper. He is preceded in death by his mother, Susie M. Bennett. Survived by brother, Terry (Faye) Bennett; nephews,...
FAIRVIEW, TN
Williamson Source

OBITUARY: Martha Towe Harris

Mrs. Martha Towe Harris of Arrington, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, she was 85 years old. Preceded in death by husband, H. Page Harris; and grandson, Chandler Page Harris. Survived by daughters, Lesa (John) Brannon and Lynn (George) Lunn; sons, Michael P. (Susan) Harris and Scott (Terri)...
ARRINGTON, TN
Williamson Source

OBITUARY: Raymond John Deeg Jr.

Mr. Raymond John Deeg, Jr. of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, he was 82 years old. He was born in Saint Paul, Minnesota to the late Raymond and Ethel Deeg. He is survived by his wife Anne Deeg; son, David Deeg; grandson, Zach Deeg, and brother,...
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

OBITUARY: Paul Allen Shauck

Mr. Paul Allen Shauck of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, he was 73 years old. Paul retired from General Motors after working 36 years. Paul was the owner of Hot Rods and Threads. He enjoyed spending time and was very active in his family. Paul attended Church of the City in Spring Hill, Tennessee. He was a proud Air Force Veteran, serving during the Vietnam War.
SPRING HILL, TN
The Blade

Donna J. Bardis (1937-2022)

Donna J. Bardis, a former mathematics instructor at the University of Toledo who brought her savvy and skill to local investment clubs of which she was a longtime member, died Tuesday at Ohio Living Swan Creek. She was 84.
TOLEDO, OH
Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
