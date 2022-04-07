ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

OBITUARY: Eileen (Palmer) Steeples

By Jen Haley
 1 day ago
Mrs. Eileen Palmer Steeples of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, she was 66 years old. She was a retired...

Williamson Source

OBITUARY: Willie Bell Rittenberry

Mrs. Willie Bell Rittenberry of the Bethesda Community passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, she was 90 years old. She was the owner of The Rittenberry and Williams Produce for 40+ years. Preceded in death by parents, Buell Gilbert and Clara Bell Smith Ford; husband William Reed Rittenberry; son,...
Williamson Source

OBITUARY: Raymond John Deeg Jr.

Mr. Raymond John Deeg, Jr. of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, he was 82 years old. He was born in Saint Paul, Minnesota to the late Raymond and Ethel Deeg. He is survived by his wife Anne Deeg; son, David Deeg; grandson, Zach Deeg, and brother,...
Williamson Source

OBITUARY: Paul Allen Shauck

Mr. Paul Allen Shauck of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, he was 73 years old. Paul retired from General Motors after working 36 years. Paul was the owner of Hot Rods and Threads. He enjoyed spending time and was very active in his family. Paul attended Church of the City in Spring Hill, Tennessee. He was a proud Air Force Veteran, serving during the Vietnam War.
Donna J. Bardis (1937-2022)

Donna J. Bardis, a former mathematics instructor at the University of Toledo who brought her savvy and skill to local investment clubs of which she was a longtime member, died Tuesday at Ohio Living Swan Creek. She was 84.
