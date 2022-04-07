OBITUARY: Eileen (Palmer) Steeples

Mr. Paul Allen Shauck of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, he was 73 years old. Paul retired from General Motors after working 36 years. Paul was the owner of Hot Rods and Threads. He enjoyed spending time and was very active in his family. Paul attended Church of the City in Spring Hill, Tennessee. He was a proud Air Force Veteran, serving during the Vietnam War.

SPRING HILL, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO