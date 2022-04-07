Person hit, killed crossing busy Osceola County roadway

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead after a crash on a busy Osceola County road overnight.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which happened before 2 a.m. Thursday on West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, not far from State Road 417.

Troopers said a 23-year-old Orlando man was driving east on U.S. Highway 192 when a person not using a crosswalk attempted to cross the road.

Investigators said the driver hit the pedestrian and kept driving, before making a U-turn to come back and see what he’d hit.

The driver pulled into a nearby parking lot and made contact with deputies.

Troopers said the person crossing the road died on scene. As of Thursday morning, they have not been identified.

The crash remains under investigation.

