Overturned semi leaking fuel near Clarksville elementary school

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clean-up is underway after a semi-truck overturned in Clarksville early Thursday morning.

According to Clarksville police, it happened around 12:23 a.m. Officials said the semi-truck was pulling a flatbed trailer when it attempted to turn onto Windroe Drive and overturned onto Ringgold Road. Police said the semi’s cargo was in the roadway and leaking diesel fuel.

A semi-truck and trailer overturned in Clarksville early Thursday morning, and police said clean-up will impact the morning commute. (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

Ringgold Road was re-opened around 4 a.m. School officials said the roadway may need to be closed again at some point on Thursday but families will be informed if and when that would occur.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

