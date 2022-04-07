Overturned semi leaking fuel near Clarksville elementary school
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clean-up is underway after a semi-truck overturned in Clarksville early Thursday morning.
According to Clarksville police, it happened around 12:23 a.m. Officials said the semi-truck was pulling a flatbed trailer when it attempted to turn onto Windroe Drive and overturned onto Ringgold Road. Police said the semi's cargo was in the roadway and leaking diesel fuel.
Ringgold Road was re-opened around 4 a.m. School officials said the roadway may need to be closed again at some point on Thursday but families will be informed if and when that would occur.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.
