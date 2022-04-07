ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Overturned semi leaking fuel near Clarksville elementary school

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MpNZG_0f20vbwu00

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clean-up is underway after a semi-truck overturned in Clarksville early Thursday morning.

According to Clarksville police, it happened around 12:23 a.m. Officials said the semi-truck was pulling a flatbed trailer when it attempted to turn onto Windroe Drive and overturned onto Ringgold Road. Police said the semi’s cargo was in the roadway and leaking diesel fuel.

Man accused of I-40 carjacking wanted for questioning in East Nashville murder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NZTMP_0f20vbwu00
A semi-truck and trailer overturned in Clarksville early Thursday morning, and police said clean-up will impact the morning commute. (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

Ringgold Road was re-opened around 4 a.m. School officials said the roadway may need to be closed again at some point on Thursday but families will be informed if and when that would occur.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

