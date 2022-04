A 47-year-old woman was the victim in a fatal crash near Slippery Rock in Butler County early Tuesday morning, state police at Butler said. Ruth A. Alben of Slippery Rock was killed when the vehicle she was driving eastbound on Branchton Road went through a flashing red traffic signal without stopping, then collided with a log hauling truck at the entrance onto William Flynn Highway, in Slippery Rock Township, state police said.

BUTLER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO