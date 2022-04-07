Shower chance continues

More showers will develop today and will be most numerous in the afternoon hours. It will be a bit breezy and continue to be cool, with highs in the low 50s.

Overnight spotty showers will continue, and a little snow may mix in late tonight. That will still be possible Friday morning. Going into Friday afternoon, any precipitation will transition back to rain, and we can’t rule out a rumble of thunder.

TODAY: Clouds and some sun, with an increasing chance for showers in the afternoon. Some graupel or ice pellets may mix in. High 53

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and colder with scattered showers. Snow may mix in. Low 37

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and chilly with a morning rain/snow shower changing to scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Slight thunder chance. High 48

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, continued breezy and chilly. Scattered rain/snow showers. High 46

The chance of snow/rain showers will continue Saturday. It will be a chilly start to the weekend, but temperatures will warm up and be more comfortable by Sunday afternoon.

