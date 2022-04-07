ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shower chance continues

By Jamie Jarosik
 1 day ago

More showers will develop today and will be most numerous in the afternoon hours. It will be a bit breezy and continue to be cool, with highs in the low 50s.

Overnight spotty showers will continue, and a little snow may mix in late tonight. That will still be possible Friday morning. Going into Friday afternoon, any precipitation will transition back to rain, and we can’t rule out a rumble of thunder.

TODAY: Clouds and some sun, with an increasing chance for showers in the afternoon. Some graupel or ice pellets may mix in. High 53

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and colder with scattered showers. Snow may mix in. Low 37

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and chilly with a morning rain/snow shower changing to scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Slight thunder chance. High 48

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, continued breezy and chilly. Scattered rain/snow showers. High 46

The chance of snow/rain showers will continue Saturday. It will be a chilly start to the weekend, but temperatures will warm up and be more comfortable by Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

