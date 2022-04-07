Sea level rise is like the mother of all weather delays for the Rays | Letters

More than a rainout

Is ballpark on bay sunk? | April 6

If sports fans don’t think climate change affects their own every day lives, they should just look at that gorgeous picture of what a new park at Al Lang Field could have looked like. With the locker rooms at the current facility already flooding regularly, a beautiful possibility like this goes down for the third time. Glub glub.

Susan Burnore, Gulfport

Rules of the road

Goal: reducing driver arrests | April 3

What an affront to poor people. Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren calls giving common driving offense tickets “Exhibit A in criminalizing poverty.” In other words, he must feel that poor folks are incapable of following the law. If these offenses are so insignificant, why not simply stop giving everyone tickets? Most people, regardless of economic status, obey laws. If it’s a requirement, you follow it. Don’t blame following the law on poverty.

Barry Koestler, St. Petersburg

Stop distracted driving

Another distraction | Letter, April 5

Texting and driving is one of the most dangerous activities that risk peoples lives daily. I feel that we need to enforce more strict laws against texting while driving to decrease the number of people killed in car crashes.

Breana Clair, Largo

A legal bind

Garland under pressure over insurrection | April 3

I see where the Democrats are pressuring Attorney General Merrick Garland to file criminal charges against some higher-profile people who were present at the Jan. 6 demonstration, lest the midterm elections flip the House after which the first order of business would be for the new Republican majority to dissolve the committee.

There is also pressure on Garland to investigate Hunter Biden’s laptop, leaving him stuck between a rock and a hard place. If he charges the people referred by the House’s Jan. 6 committee, but does nothing about Hunter Biden’s laptop, he’ll be branded as a partisan hack, one whom the nation was fortunate to keep off the Supreme Court. If he does nothing for either, he’ll be called a “do nothing” AG, unworthy of the position he holds. This political drama ought to be fun to watch.

Kenneth Gilder, St. Petersburg