Quiz: How much do you know about how small businesses work in America?

By Rhonda Abrams
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Thinking about striking out on your own and launching your own company? Easy there, entrepreneurs-to-be.

Despite how much lip service small business gets from American – and especially politicians – there's a lot more to being an entrepreneur than having an idea and a website.

For one, you have to know your market. And on a practical side, you need to understand the rules governing small businesses, like how much annual revenue and how many employees you can have for the government to actually consider you one. The rules differ depending on whether your business manufactures actual things or if you provide some other service. You also need to understand how federal and state taxes apply to your company.

Scroll on down to see how much you know about operating a small business in America!

Rhonda Abrams is a small-business expert and a “Top 30 Global Guru” for startups . Her book " Successful Business Plan: Secrets & Strategies " was named one of the 100 best business strategy books of all time. Connect with Rhonda at facebook.com/RhondaAbramsSmallBusiness ; Instagram and Twitter @RhondaAbrams. Register for Rhonda’s free small business newsletter at www.RhondaAbrams.com/subscribe .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Quiz: How much do you know about how small businesses work in America?

