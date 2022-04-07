ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville teen fulfills dream of golfing with pros at Augusta to open Masters week

By Treasure Washington, Evansville Courier & Press
 1 day ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — William Redden lived every golf fan’s dream to open Masters week.

The 14-year-old Evansville boy spent his Sunday morning hanging out with the likes of Bubba Watson, Tommy Fleetwood, Dustin Johnson and Fred Couples at Augusta National Golf Club . He even got an autograph from his favorite golfer, Jordan Spieth .

Redden won’t forget his time sharing the course with Spieth, the player he shares a birthday with and has modeled his game after since Spieth won the Masters in 2015. That was Redden’s favorite golf memory until this past weekend.

Everyone is watching: Tiger's return leads storylines for a 'normal' 2022 Masters

They were at Augusta National for the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals , a collaborative effort by the USGA, Masters and PGA of America that includes 80 boys and girls in age groups ranging from 7 to 15.

"It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A6ldQ_0f20j9N500

Redden, who finished fifth overall in the 14-15 division, is an eighth-grader at North Junior High and will attend North High School in the fall.

There were cameras everywhere because it was being broadcast on the Golf Channel. Redden represented his home state as one of two Hoosiers who reached the finals.

The experience was more nerve-wracking than anything for his mother, Kassie, as she watched from the stands.

'Everything’s good, brother': Tiger Woods makes final Masters preparations Wednesday at Augusta National

"Seeing him standing there with all the cameras on him, I was just very nervous for him," she said. "I was hoping that he wasn't going to be nervous, and he wasn't. He did well and made me very proud."

"(Augusta is) beautiful. Everybody was just so sweet to us.”

The people there were nice and welcoming, from the golfers themselves to the bathroom attendant, and the bathroom attendant even checked in to see if the Reddens were enjoying themselves and having a good time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jrBuC_0f20j9N500

He reached the national tournament after qualifying during in-state competitions in Columbus and Lebanon and then winning the Midwest Regional in Michigan. The Reddens were overjoyed and a bit shocked when they learned William had earned a trip to Augusta.

"I really didn't think I was going to win, knowing that I was the youngest in my age group," Redden said. "It was just a lot to take in."

Redden has been golfing since he was a 5-year-old accompanying his father and older brother at the now-defunct Eagle Valley Golf Course. They’ve since made Cambridge their home course, but Redden also spends his summers hitting balls at Tee Time, day and night, to keep getting better at his craft — especially mentally.

The constant practice led him to the hallowed grounds at Augusta National.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JVibZ_0f20j9N500

Redded said he’s best at chipping and is constantly trying to improve his putting. He finds that to be the most difficult part of the game. Still, he holed his second putt on Sunday, marking the first one any of the competitors made.

Down the road, Redden intends to play collegiately – his pick would be Georgia Tech or Notre Dame – and eventually become a professional golfer.

And because he had so much fun this past weekend, he also hopes to qualify for the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals again next spring for his final year of eligibility.

"We're all very proud of him," Kassie said. "He's a very polite, well-rounded gentleman. He's very sweet and very nice to everyone. He's got very good character."

Courier & Press sports reporter Treasure Washington can be reached via her email, treasure.washington@courierpress.com, and on Twitter @Twashington490.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Evansville teen fulfills dream of golfing with pros at Augusta to open Masters week

