Mental Health

People are developing trauma-like symptoms as the pandemic wears on

By Kat Lonsdorf
kclu.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn February 2020, Jullie Hoggan picked up the phone to receive lifesaving news. She had been on the list for a kidney transplant and, to her relief, there was now finally a donor. But that reassurance was quickly overshadowed by the looming threat of the novel coronavirus. "I remember...

www.kclu.org

Distractify

"Pocketing" Is Becoming a More Common Term in Dating, but What Does It Mean?

The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
Arthur Evans
CBS New York

Stroke-like symptoms send Hailey Bieber to the hospital

NEW YORK - There has been a surprising health scare for model Hailey Bieber, the wife of Justin Bieber. She says stroke-like symptoms sent her to the hospital over the weekend. Bieber is just 25, but CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez explains that young people can be at risk for what was likely a mini-stroke. Hailey Bieber explained that she was sitting at breakfast with her husband when she started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital. There, tests revealed that she had suffered a very small blood clot in her brain, which caused a lack of oxygen to portions of her...
scitechdaily.com

Air Pollution Linked to Development of Depression Symptoms in Adolescents

Higher ozone levels predicted increase in depressive symptoms over time, study finds. Exposure to ozone from air pollution has been linked to an increase in depressive symptoms for adolescents over time, even in neighborhoods that meet air quality standards, according to new research published by the American Psychological Association. Ozone...
People

Teacher Was Diagnosed with Cancer After a Nurse Dismissed Her Symptoms for a Year as 'Anxiety'

Third grade teacher Heidi Richard was preparing to start a new school year in August 2019 when her doctor's office told her, once again, not to worry about her symptoms. Richard, 47, had called her primary care physician's office a handful of times by then. She had only been treated over the phone so far, by the same nurse practitioner. What started as a sore throat and swollen glands in the spring turned into a feeling of general un-wellness that wouldn't pass. The nurse sent her to a lab, and multiple mono tests came up negative, and her white blood cell count was close to average. The nurse practitioner hinted that Richard was probably just anxious ahead of the new school year, "I got the vibe I was a hypochondriac," she tells PEOPLE.
Good News Network

Another Reason to Drink More Water: Study Finds Hydration Can Lower Risk of Heart Failure

Staying well-hydrated may be associated with a reduced risk for developing heart failure, according to researchers at the National Institutes of Health. Their findings suggest that consuming sufficient amounts of fluids throughout life not only supports essential body functioning but may also reduce the risk of severe heart problems in the future.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Finger length could be linked to how ill Covid will make you, study suggests

The length of your fingers could indicate how ill you will get if you contract Covid, according to a new study from the University of Swansea. The study found that a longer index finger relative to the ring finger indicated an elevated risk of Covid-19 hospitalisation and also found that hospitalized patients with Covid-19 had short pinky fingers compared to their other fingers.
