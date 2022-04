After hearing the subtle hum of the rescue helicopters circling overhead, Dustin Leming and his mother ran out of their Sherman Oaks home to see a stranger's dog struggling to keep his head above the water. "I said 'Look, mom, that dog's in the river," he said. "I'm going in the river. I'm going to save that dog."Leming, who dreamed of being a veterinarian before becoming an ironworker, dropped 14 feet down into the Los Angeles River, wrestling against a raging current and risking his own life to rescue the dog named Scooby, much to the dismay of his mother. "I just hung...

