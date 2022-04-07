ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

Cortland Weather Outlook: Thursday, April 7

By Drew M
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYour Cortland County weather forecast for Thursday, April 7, 2022:. A slow moving front will make for a rainy day from start to finish. Rain moved in last night and will persist throughout the day. There will be some breaks between individual showers, but extended dry time is unlikely....

