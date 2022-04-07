Cortland Weather Outlook: Thursday, April 7

Effective: 2022-03-13 06:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for New York can be found at 511ny.org, and for Pennsylvania at 511pa.com. Or, dial 5-1-1 from within the respective state. Target Area: Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Otsego; Southern Cayuga WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Lake effect snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Delaware, Otsego, Chenango, Cortland and Southern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and create icy spots on previously plowed roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An area of steady lake effect snow will persist early this morning, before shifting north just after sunrise. Significant blowing and drifting snow will be the main hazard. Also, wind chills will hover between 0 and 10 below zero early this morning.

