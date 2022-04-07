Cortland Weather Outlook: Thursday, April 7

Effective: 2022-03-19 14:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Cortland; Madison; Onondaga; Schuyler; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Tioga; Tompkins Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Seneca, southeastern Schuyler, western Broome, northwestern Madison, Cayuga, eastern Chemung, Cortland, Tioga, Onondaga, Tompkins, northwestern Susquehanna and northeastern Bradford Counties through 300 PM EDT At 216 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Auburn to Chemung. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Onondaga, Syracuse, Chemung, Clay, Cicero, Ithaca, Vestal, Auburn, De Witt and Lysander. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 90 between 34A and 39. New York Interstate 81 between 8 and 31. Interstate 86/Route 17 between 59 and 70 South. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
