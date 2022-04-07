ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside Park, NJ

Funtown Pier rebuilding given green light by Seaside Park planners

By Jean Mikle, Asbury Park Press
 1 day ago
SEASIDE PARK – The first phase of rebuilding Funtown Pier can move forward after owner William Major receives approval from state and federal officials, his long-time attorney, Stephan R. Leone, said Wednesday.

"He wants to start the first phase of rebuilding the pier, the full width of the property by about 80 feet deep," Leone said of his client. Last month, Major received borough approval for the first phase of pier reconstruction, which will be about 29,000-square-feet. Information about the approval was first reported in the Lavallette-Seaside Shorebeat.

Major began installing pilings for the rebuilt pier in the winter, but the work was halted by borough officials, even though Major had received construction and zoning permits from Seaside Park. Leone said borough officials determined that the pier owner must also obtain a site plan approval.

"He had started to do it. He's ready to do the work," Leone said. "We just have to get final approval from the Army Corps and the state Department of Environmental Protection."

Funtown was badly damaged by 2012's superstorm Sandy and then completely destroyed by a boardwalk fire in September 2013. Business owners at the southern end of Seaside Heights' boardwalk have said the loss of the pier has had a detrimental effect on them.

Major had hoped to rebuild the entire pier and brought his plans to Seaside Park's Planning Board in 2016, but the board voted to approve a master plan revision that limited ride heights to 100 feet, below the 200- to 300-foot-tall "thrill rides" that Major said he needed to make the pier economically viable.

Major then began operating a popular BYOB beach on the Funtown site, after first running beach buggy rides on the property for one summer.

Leone said Major now plans to install smaller "kiddie rides" on a rebuilt pier, but those will have to wait until 2023, as it is too late to order them in time for installation by summer.

If the pier construction is finished this summer, it will house a ticket booth, showers, and perhaps some tables and benches for beach customers, Leone said.

Leone said Major's long-term plan is still to rebuild the entire pier "over time, because it costs a lot of money."

He said Major still hopes that the first phase of pier reconstruction can be completed by Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of the summer tourist season at the Jersey Shore.

Jean Mikle covers Toms River and several other Ocean County towns, and has been writing about local government and politics at the Jersey Shore for nearly 37 years. A finalist for the 2010 Pulitzer Prize in public service, she's also passionate about the Shore's storied music scene. Contact her: @jeanmikle, jmikle@gannettnj.com.

