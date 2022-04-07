ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, NJ

Howell tax rate drops under new budget, but here's why homeowners might still pay more

By Alex N. Gecan, Asbury Park Press
HOWELL - Despite a lower tax rate overall, taxes would rise $58 on the average household for municipal spending under a proposed budget introduced Tuesday.

The spending plan does not account for taxes to be levied to fund the township's K-8 school district, the Freehold Regional high school district that township students attend, county levies or fire districts.

Township Manager Brian Geoghegan presented the proposed $55,562,000 budget, a spending increase of $719,000, or 1.31%, from the current fiscal year.

"A significant portion of that is salaries, our people, our employees," Geoghegan said. "That is the single largest part of our budget."

In addition to contractual and non-contractual pay increases, the township is looking to add five new positions: two full-time EMTs and one police patrolman, one laborer and one EMS supervisor.

The amount projected to be raised by municipal taxes is $30,280,000, a 3.69% increase from the current fiscal year.

But while spending and tax collection are both on the rise, the rate at which households are taxed has decreased by 2.8 cents to 35.82 cents per $100 of assessed property value.

The inverse relationship is due to property values "booming," Geoghegan explained in the beginning of his presentation. In 2021 the total value of property in Howell was $7,559,150,200, and has since shot up 11.84% to a projected $8,453,824,500, he said.

The budget is scheduled for a public hearing and adoption May 10, according to the Township Council's agenda from Tuesday.

Alex N. Gecan covers local news and unsolved mysteries for the Asbury Park Press. You can reach him at 732-547-1365 or agecan@gannettnj.com, or follow him on Twitter @GeeksterTweets.

