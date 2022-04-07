ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

Parking restrictions put township officials in tight spot with residents

By Joseph P. Smith, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
 1 day ago
WOOLWICH – The township is holding off on enacting parking limits inside the High Hill Estates development while staff look for a legal way to allow residents to keep using both sides of their streets.

The community of single-family houses and two-car garages was approved in 2001, with a condition that parking be limited in certain areas to one side of the street, according to officials.

Normally, local government then would have revised traffic regulations to adopt those restrictions. That never happened, even though some “no parking” signs reportedly were erected. Signs or not, police can not enforce a planning approval parking restriction that also is not in the municipal code, officials say.

The regulatory breakdown was discovered recently, and at least partly through complaints from residents. Maple Hill Drive, Hill Farm Way, and Hillside Drive in High Hill Estates are the three affected streets.

The township is legally required to start enforcing the restrictions, but residents say that would leave them with insufficient parking space and no good alternatives. Residents were at the Township Committee Monday April 4 to press for relief and got at least a temporary reprieve.

The committee was poised to adopt an ordinance to amend the municipal code to include restrictions. The public hearing on the ordinance did go ahead, but committee members then agreed to delay a final vote for two weeks.

In the meantime, Mayor Craig Frederick said, the engineering office will be going over the plans for High Hill Estates looking for options.

Frederick said the committee still may have to adopt the ordinance. There is a serious potential liability issue for the township if it does not act, he said.

“It’s been that way for 18 years,” Deputy Mayor Dennis Callahan said. “Another couple of weeks to review it, I think, makes a lot of sense.”

Maple Hill Drive resident Art Roney said he has never seen parking signs in the area and probably would not have bought his house if he had. His first inkling of a problem was a police officer telling him to move some vehicles about a year ago, he said.

“This is just going to be a hardship for my whole family,” said Roney, who has six vehicles. “Not only my family, my neighbors. And I don’t know where we’re going to park.”

Apparently, officials say, the planning board based its decision in 2001 on the width of the proposed roads. The board would have been insistent on ensuring passage for outsized vehicles like fire trucks.

Robert Pitel, also from Maple Hill Drive, said the need for parking spaces is only going to grow. A demographic “bubble” of teenagers soon will be eligible for driver’s licenses, he said.

“Because I’m not going to have my kid park up the road, OK?” Pitel said. “At Locke Avenue or something like that. And that’s not why we live here. You know? So, I want to know what the process is for that and where we go from here.”

Joe Smith is a N.E. Philly native transplanted to South Jersey more than 30 years ago, keeping an eye now on government in South Jersey. He is a former editor and current senior staff writer for The Daily Journal in Vineland, Courier-Post in Cherry Hill, and the Burlington County Times.

Have a tip? jsmith@thedailyjournal.com. Help support local journalism with a subscription.

