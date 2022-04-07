Life with alopecia: 'People automatically think you have cancer'

On Mar.27, at the Academy Awards ceremony, Will Smith won a best actor trophy, but also slapped and exchanged heated words with comedian Chris Rock for a "G.I. Jane" joke aimed at his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss.

Both Cathy Gibsonsmith, 61, and Bella Wetzel, 13, have alopecia totalis. In 2010, after a traumatic event, Gibsonsmith started experiencing alopecia.

What is alopecia?

Alopecia is a broad term that refers to all the different causes of hair loss, Dr. Mark Goedecker , a Family Medicine physician in York said. The most common form of alopecia is male pattern baldness or female pattern baldness. There are other types of alopecia: traction alopecia, which occurs when hair has been pulled tight for too long; alopecia areata, the immune system goes after the fair follicles, attacks them and causes hair to fall out; and alopecia totalis, when someone loses all of his or her hair on the scalp and anywhere on the body - a rare autoimmune disease.

"My son almost died. He was in the ICU for a while," Gibsonsmith said. "After I came back home from visiting him, my hair started to fall out on a slow basis."

It finally progressed until all her hair had come out.

"I didn’t have any hair all over my body," she said.

About two years later, Gibsonsmith said her hair started to grow back.

“I always had long hair,” she said. “My identity was my hair.”

But this past summer, after Gibsonsmith experienced food poisoning, she says her hair fell out again.

"I thought I was finally getting past it and I was making progress, but now it’s all bald again," she said.

She said dermatologists make it difficult to ask questions.

“They just say you have alopecia, but they don’t really talk to you about it,” Gibsonsmith said. "I can Google it myself and get some basic information, but I always felt that they weren’t open to us asking questions."

"It’s because they don’t have all the answers to questions," she added.

Dr. Goedecker said there's continued research in all these areas of autoimmune diseases, mainly alopecia areata.

"As you can imagine, this is something, especially in women, when you have hair loss but then men, too, it can be very upsetting, especially if you are younger and you are losing your hair and you don't know why," he said. "There's continued research into not only the causes but treatments of it."

Gibsonsmith took Kenalog shots and her head swelled to twice its size.

"I’m not taking that again," she said.

At times, Gibsonsmith said she feels guilty when people see she has a bald head.

“They automatically think you have cancer,” she said. “Then they start talking in that frame and you have to tell them, ‘I really don’t know what’s causing this.'”

Pattern baldness is more common in men, Dr. Goedecker said. As for alopecia areata or the other types of alopecia, it just depends.

"Some are more common in men, some are more common in women, and some are equal across the board," he said.

In her late teens, Gibsonsmith said, she used to model.

“I was in that world, and it was just so much stress about your appearance,” she said. “Other people have their own opinions about what you should look like.”

Gibsonsmith has never gone out in public with her bald head.

"I always have a wig or a hat on," she said. "I don’t have that much confidence, but I wish I did."

She copes with alopecia by writing poems and finding beauty in the world around her.

"I worked in my yard with my beautiful flowers and took pictures," she said. "One poem I wrote is titled, 'Never Ever Sure If I Really Fit In' and is about my journey with alopecia."

The ups and downs of alopecia

Bella Wetzel started experiencing alopecia at just 7 years old.

Her mother, Laura Wetzel, said it was difficult for her emotionally seeing her go through what she was experiencing and knowing there wasn’t anything to do about it.

"We tried different treatments, and seeing nothing working was difficult," Wetzel said.

Laura Wetzel said her and her husband first noticed their daughter had some little bald spots. They weren’t sure what was causing it, so they went to Penn State Health Hershey, and that’s when she was diagnosed with alopecia.

"They told us it could come and go, it could grow back but then slowly, over the course of two years, it all fell out," she said.

Bella Wetzel said living with alopecia as a 7th grader in Red Lion is hard.

"There are some kids that don’t understand it. I guess it’s nice to enlighten them and tell them about it," she said. "I try my best to understand where they are coming from."

Bella Wetzel had a few things to say about what happened at the Academy Awards.

"I feel like it was nice sticking up for the ones you love, but also violence is not always the answer," she said. "When you start making fun of people as disorders or diseases, then you are talking about a whole other thing for comedy."

Gibsonsmith has one message for others with alopecia.

"If you need a hug, I’ll give you one," she said.

