Asbury Park, NJ

Vote for the Shore Conference Softball Player of Week 1

By Daniel LoGiudice, Asbury Park Press
 1 day ago

During the 2022 Shore Conference softball season, the Asbury Park Press asks readers to select the player of the week with voting open Thursday through Saturday during the winter.

Voting closes 10 p.m. Saturday.

If the poll does not immediately load, refresh the website page. The poll generally loads better on desktops and laptops rather than on mobile devices. Also, avoid using the Firefox browser.

As a refresher, here's a deeper look at each of the below nominees .

Danny LoGiudice has covered local sports across New Jersey since 2014. Contact him at dlogiudice@gannettnj.com or @danny_logiudice on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Vote for the Shore Conference Softball Player of Week 1

