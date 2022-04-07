ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pure in heart, or not?

By Celia M. Hastings
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 1 day ago
“Blessed are the pure in heart, for they will see God.”

– Matthew 5:8 New International Version

“Woe to you religious scholars … You are like whitewashed tombs… You present a holy exterior to others, but on the inside you are full of hypocrisy and wickedness.”

– Matthew 23:27-28 The Inclusive Bible

The sixth of the covenant’s blessings and woes considered during Lent is purity of heart — or not. Those who are pure in heart seek to do the will of God for God’s glory and not their own. The pure in heart are empty of pride and greed, giving God heart-space to work more fully in their lives. The pure in heart are not concerned with outward appearances.

This was not a new concept. When the prophet and judge Samuel was sent to anoint a new king, he wondered why God passed by good-looking prospects but anointed a scruffy young shepherd boy to become king. Why? “Mortals see only appearances, but YHWH sees into the heart.”

Jesus compared those who were focused on outward appearances of holiness to whitewashed tombs. Jesus was referring to the practice of whitewashing tombs prior to Passover. Whitewashing was done to make the tombs look better and be more visible at night so pilgrims on their way to Passover would not unwittingly step on a grave, be defiled and barred from Passover.

Jesus saw people going through the outward gestures of life with their spirits entombed in lifeless traditions. So he told a story about a pharisee and a tax collector who went to the temple to pray. The pharisee chose a public place to give thanks for his own good works like fasting and tithing – and that he was not greedy or crooked like the tax collector. Meanwhile, the tax collector went to a remote area of the Temple, and not daring to look up, prayed in real humility: “Oh God, be merciful to me, a sinner.” Jesus said the tax collector went home from the temple right with God while the pharisee didn’t, “...for those who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted.”

Jesus sensitized hearers to the purity of heart and sincere humility which are central to the covenant.

The reverend Celia M. Hastings has a masters degree in religious education from Western Theological Seminary in Holland, Mich. She is author of “The Wisdom Series” and “The Undertaker’s Wife.”

