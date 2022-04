The Buffalo Bills had the No. 1 defense in the NFL last season and it’s clear that the team wants to keep it that way based upon their offseason. Buffalo added Von Miller, DaQuan Jones, Tim Settle, Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson to their defensive line in free agency, but that doesn’t mean that they are done adding to that unit or the defense as a whole. In fact, Buffalo recently held a private workout with a trio of star defenders from the Oklahoma Sooners.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO