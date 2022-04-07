Those are some great marks: York-Adams track and field records go back more than 40 years
York Suburban graduate Yvonne Heinrich and Spring Grove's Laila Campbell own the oldest and newest YAIAA track and field records.
Heinrich set the league high jump record of 5-9.75 as a senior in 1980. That year marked the end of an illustrious career that included District 3 and PIAA Class 2A gold medals for three straight years.
Laila Campbell set records in the 100- and 200-meter sprints last year as a freshman in 11.97 and 24.23 seconds, respectively. She won both events at districts (setting a record of 24.11 in the district final) and states.
Times and distances only count if they come in a league-sanctioned meet or championship.
Here is a rundown of the YAIAA track and field records, according to the league website. Listed are the event, time/distance, athlete’s name, school and the year the record was set.
Athletes competing this season are in bold.
Boys' records
1,600 meters: 4:19.9, Tim Barkdoll, Dallastown, 1986
100: 10.6, Russ Ziegler, Central York, 1995
110 hurdles: 14.14, Jay Stone, Central York, 2013
200: 21.4, Knowledge Timmons, York High, 2004
3,200: 9:21.1, Jon Grey, Kennard-Dale, 2006
300 hurdles: 37.8, Brian Roberts, Dover, 1989
4x100 relay: 42.43, Dallastown (Justin Tracy, Justin Atwood, Kalen Peterson, Edgar Centeno), 2016
4x400 relay: 3:21.1, South Western (Shane McCleaf, Seth Barnes, Corbin Gotwalt, Karl Maynor), 2007
4x800 relay: 7:58.6, South Western (Bryan Hess, Corbin Gotwalt, Matt Zimmerman, Rob Bum), 2005
400: 47.9, Mike Spangler, South Western, 1984
800: 1:54.7, Matt Dennish, Red Lion, 2004
Discus: 183-5, Luke Hoffman, West York, 2017
High jump: 6-9, Garyl Moore, York Catholic, 1994
Javelin: 192-10, Mike Wilt, Dover, 1990
Long jump: 23-4.5, Mike Powell, West York, 1988
Pole vault: 15-6, Jared Allison, Dallastown, 2012
Shot put: 55-7, Zach Toomey, Spring Grove, 2002
Triple jump: 47-3, Brian Good, Dallastown, 2001
Girls' records
1,600 meters: 5:00.3, Lisa Nagorny, York Suburban, 2000
100: 11.97, Laila Campbell, Spring Grove, 2021
100 hurdles: 14.53, Lynne Mooradian, South Western, 2016
200: 24.23, Laila Campbell, Spring Grove, 2021
3,200: 10:35.03, Margaret Carroll, Northeastern, 2021
300 hurdles: 44.39, Lynne Mooradian, South Western 2016
4x100 relay: 48.00, South Western (Sigourney McCleaf, Trish Kyle, Jess Clark, Catie Hare), 2004
4x400 relay: 3:59.0, Dover (Sasha Hornock, Wendy Hutchinson, Eryn Spangler, Kaila Funk), 2008
4x800 relay: 9:34.6, Red Lion (Lisa Frey, Suzanne Baum, Diane Fitz, Heather Moul), 1994
400: 56.20, Whitney Peach, York Suburban, 1999
800: 2:16.4, Ruth Loyer, Red Lion, 2001
Discus: 150-07, Madi Kling, Red Lion, 2018
High jump: 5-9.75, Yvonne Heinrich, York Suburban, 1980
Javelin: 147-9, Ashton Ball, Spring Grove, 2018
Long jump: 18-6.5, Sasha Hornock, Dover, 2009
Pole vault: 12-00.25, Lauren Corbitt, York Tech, 2016
Shot put: 43-11, Margo Britton, Dallastown, 2011
Triple jump: 39-10, Tesia Thomas, West York, 2019
