ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Those are some great marks: York-Adams track and field records go back more than 40 years

By Shelly Stallsmith, York Daily Record
York Daily Record
York Daily Record
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FZZjH_0f20fJga00

York Suburban graduate Yvonne Heinrich and Spring Grove's Laila Campbell own the oldest and newest YAIAA track and field records.

Heinrich set the league high jump record of 5-9.75 as a senior in 1980. That year marked the end of an illustrious career that included District 3 and PIAA Class 2A gold medals for three straight years.

Laila Campbell set records in the 100- and 200-meter sprints last year as a freshman in 11.97 and 24.23 seconds, respectively. She won both events at districts (setting a record of 24.11 in the district final) and states.

Times and distances only count if they come in a league-sanctioned meet or championship.

Here is a rundown of the YAIAA track and field records, according to the league website. Listed are the event, time/distance, athlete’s name, school and the year the record was set.

The Greatest Athletes:Making our picks for the best athletes in York/Adams history

Gold rush:A look back at the York/Adams wrestlers who won state titles

PIAA championships:Looking back at York-Adams individual state titles

Athletes competing this season are in bold.

Boys' records

1,600 meters: 4:19.9, Tim Barkdoll, Dallastown, 1986

100: 10.6, Russ Ziegler, Central York, 1995

110 hurdles: 14.14, Jay Stone, Central York, 2013

200: 21.4, Knowledge Timmons, York High, 2004

3,200: 9:21.1, Jon Grey, Kennard-Dale, 2006

300 hurdles: 37.8, Brian Roberts, Dover, 1989

4x100 relay: 42.43, Dallastown (Justin Tracy, Justin Atwood, Kalen Peterson, Edgar Centeno), 2016

4x400 relay: 3:21.1, South Western (Shane McCleaf, Seth Barnes, Corbin Gotwalt, Karl Maynor), 2007

4x800 relay: 7:58.6, South Western (Bryan Hess, Corbin Gotwalt, Matt Zimmerman, Rob Bum), 2005

400: 47.9, Mike Spangler, South Western, 1984

800: 1:54.7, Matt Dennish, Red Lion, 2004

Discus: 183-5, Luke Hoffman, West York, 2017

High jump: 6-9, Garyl Moore, York Catholic, 1994

Javelin: 192-10, Mike Wilt, Dover, 1990

Long jump: 23-4.5, Mike Powell, West York, 1988

Pole vault: 15-6, Jared Allison, Dallastown, 2012

Shot put: 55-7, Zach Toomey, Spring Grove, 2002

Triple jump: 47-3, Brian Good, Dallastown, 2001

Girls' records

1,600 meters: 5:00.3, Lisa Nagorny, York Suburban, 2000

100: 11.97, Laila Campbell, Spring Grove, 2021

100 hurdles: 14.53, Lynne Mooradian, South Western, 2016

200: 24.23, Laila Campbell, Spring Grove, 2021

3,200: 10:35.03, Margaret Carroll, Northeastern, 2021

300 hurdles: 44.39, Lynne Mooradian, South Western 2016

4x100 relay: 48.00, South Western (Sigourney McCleaf, Trish Kyle, Jess Clark, Catie Hare), 2004

4x400 relay: 3:59.0, Dover (Sasha Hornock, Wendy Hutchinson, Eryn Spangler, Kaila Funk), 2008

4x800 relay: 9:34.6, Red Lion (Lisa Frey, Suzanne Baum, Diane Fitz, Heather Moul), 1994

400: 56.20, Whitney Peach, York Suburban, 1999

800: 2:16.4, Ruth Loyer, Red Lion, 2001

Discus: 150-07, Madi Kling, Red Lion, 2018

High jump: 5-9.75, Yvonne Heinrich, York Suburban, 1980

Javelin: 147-9, Ashton Ball, Spring Grove, 2018

Long jump: 18-6.5, Sasha Hornock, Dover, 2009

Pole vault: 12-00.25, Lauren Corbitt, York Tech, 2016

Shot put: 43-11, Margo Britton, Dallastown, 2011

Triple jump: 39-10, Tesia Thomas, West York, 2019

Comments / 0

Related
Pocono Record

Here are your Pocono Record Athletes of the Week for March 25 through April 3

Congratulations to the Pocono Record Athletes of the Week for March 25 through April 3, Pocono Mountain East's Tierney McCarroll and Stroudsburg's Brayden Sweppenhiser!. McCarroll's track and field season started with wins in the javelin and long jump, plus a fourth-place finish in the triple jump, against Stroudsburg. McCarroll's 111-06 in the javelin leads all of District 11.
STROUDSBURG, PA
The Morning Call

District 11 track & field bests after two weeks

It’s been wet. It’s been miserable. It’s been cold. Yet, there have been some hot performances in District 11 track & field. Here are this spring’s first version of the best efforts in all events: District 11 Track & Field bests (through Thursday; FAT times noted when applicable) BOYS 100: Damon Simpson, Wilson; Josh Farrell, Liberty, 10.70 200: Damon Simpson, Wilson; Ben Henry, Northampton, ...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
City
West York, PA
Spring Grove, PA
Sports
City
Dover, PA
York, PA
Sports
City
Dallastown, PA
City
York, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Spring Grove, PA
Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN State Softball Rankings for April 6, 2022

Nearly three weeks into a new season and we lift the curtain on the inaugural Trib HSSN state softball rankings. As a friendly reminder, here were the top-ranked teams in the final top five from 2021 shortly after raising state gold: North Penn in 6A, Lampeter-Strasburg in 5A, Beaver in 4A, Mt. Pleasant in 3A, Line Mountain in 2A and Tri Valley in Class A.
DUBOIS, PA
fcfreepress

Ship U : Athlete of the Week

Drew Dailey from Shippensburg University was named Men’s outdoor Track Athlete of the Week by the league office. Dailey shattered his school record in the 800 meters on Saturday at the prestigious 56th Annual Colonial Relays, running 1:49.70 for a second-place finish in the invitational event. It is an improvement of more than a second from his previous best. Dailey’s NCAA-provisional qualifier currently slots him fifth on the NCAA Division II leaderboard for the event.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Track Events#Shot Put#Sports#York Suburban#Yaiaa#Piaa Class
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Strong showing for Kiski Area at Lady Spartan/Wildcat Invitational

The Kiski Area track and field team didn’t have any first-place finishers Friday at the annual Lady Spartan/Wildcat Invitational, but the Cavaliers did have numerous athletes earn medals. The Kiski Area girls 3,200-meter relay team of Julia Snider, Lily Murphy, Ellie Hecker and Eliza Miller placed second to Hempfield...
LATROBE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NorthEast Times

Smith has great times with Nazareth

Megan Smith doesn’t have a lot of free time. But she always makes time for the important things. Smith is a junior at Nazareth Academy High School, and this year she’s become one of the top swimmers in the state. The Chalfont resident swims the 200 freestyle, the...
NAZARETH, PA
Ocean City Today

Decatur boys’ lacrosse team wins 18-4 over Sussex Academy

(April 8, 2022) The Stephen Decatur boys’ lacrosse team outscored the Sussex Academy of Arts and Sciences Seahawks, 18-4, on Monday in Georgetown, Delaware. “We got off to a slow start. The second and fourth quarters we executed a lot better,” said Decatur Coach “Hoffy” Hoffman. “It always takes us a little bit to get in our groove.”
GEORGETOWN, DE
The Daily American

Meyersdale does reversal on LHAC, chooses Inter-County Conference

It appears Meyersdale has finally found a new home for athletics beginning in 2023-24. On Wednesday's school board agenda, it was recommended that the board-approved motion to join the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference be rescinded from the February 2022 meeting and that the Meyersdale Area School District instead pursue athletic admittance to the Inter-County Conference beginning in the 2023-24 school term. ...
MEYERSDALE, PA
York Daily Record

York Daily Record

2K+
Followers
515
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest crime, entertainment, food, traffic and weather news from York, Pa., and York County's breaking news leader: the York Daily Record and ydr.com.

 http://ydr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy