ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Cooler temperatures and showers return

By Balint Szalavari
hoiabc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - After a bit of sunshine and dry time Wednesday, another round of active conditions will return for the end of the work week. Clouds will quickly build from the northwest this morning as we remain under the influence of a low pressure system....

www.hoiabc.com

Comments / 0

Related
newsnet5

FORECAST: Showers returning to Ohio today

CLEVELAND — Scattered mainly light rain showers will move in from the southwest to the northeast today. Look for cloudy skies and highs near 60 degrees. More showers and thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday with warm temperatures in the lower and middle 60s. There is a small risk for a severe thunderstorm or two across parts of the area Wednesday late afternoon and evening. The best shot will be in our southern counties down around Canton & Wooster. Damaging winds near 60 mph are possible along with an increased flood threat.
OHIO STATE
WVNT-TV

Dry for Tuesday, Isolated Showers Return Wednesday

Tuesday will be a nice day overall. We will see more sunshine throughout the first part of the day. A few clouds will try to build in by the evening. Temperatures during the day will reach the upper 50s and low 60s by the afternoon. We are expecting to keep things quiet all the way into the evening hours, but some showers are back in the forecast by Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
WAFF

A few morning showers followed by a clear, cooler and breezy afternoon

Happy Wednesday! A few lingering showers this morning but we are drying out from here on out!. Storms last night brought heavy rain and gusty winds and now the rain is coming to an end. A few showers will continue out there this morning with the clouds. These should be gone by 8 or 9 AM at the latest and from there we clear out. We’ll see some sunshine for a brief time this morning and into the early afternoon. However, another round of clouds will race in by the middle of the day and afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler this afternoon compared to Tuesday as we will only see highs into the low 60s, with many not even making the upper 50s. Wind should stay breezy through the rest of the day today as well, gusting from the southwest at 15 to 30 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Peoria, IL
WGAL

Unsettled & Cooler Sunday; Few Showers Possible

Skies become mostly clear overnight with temperatures falling from the mid 50s this evening to the upper 40s overnight. More clouds arrive near dawn Sunday. Winds remain breezy, possibly gusting to 20 miles per hour overnight. It will feel cooler with the breeze. Wind chills near dawn Sunday will be in the lower 40s.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus Garden Club: April showers, temperatures bring May flowers

April often does have more showers than other months, regardless of where you are in the country. During the month of April, a band of strong winds, known as the jet stream, moves northwards. This changes the air pressure and leads to an explosion of cumulus clouds — the type of clouds that create rain showers. Scientists state that there is one factor that’s much more important than rainfall in determining when a particular flower will bloom and that is temperature.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc

Comments / 0

Community Policy