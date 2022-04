Former Pittsburgh mayoral candidate Tony Moreno is on his third attempt at elected office in less than a year, and his path just got more difficult. Moreno, a former Pittsburgh police officer who ran unsuccessfully for mayor as a Democrat and then as a Republican in 2021, has now been kicked off the May primary election ballot in his attempt to secure a state House seat in the 20th District, which includes northern Pittsburgh neighborhoods, Bellevue, Avalon, Ross and West View.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO