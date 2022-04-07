ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Stay ready': Former OLSH and Moon star Puff Johnson has solid game for UNC in NCAA title loss

By Parth Upadhyaya, Beaver County Times
 1 day ago

It’s hard to imagine Puff Johnson could’ve envisioned himself a few months ago in the situation he found himself in on Monday night.

Yet, there he was: his slender 6-foot-8 frame bent over, on his hands and knees as he vomited on the floor of the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. With 4:23 left in the NCAA men’s basketball national championship game and Johnson’s North Carolina Tar Heels trailing by two points to the Kansas Jayhawks, the former Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (OLSH) High School and Moon Area High School star had become the center of attention on college basketball’s grandest stage.

Yup, people got their jokes off on Twitter. The clip went viral. But before the UNC sophomore guard took a blow to the stomach that caused him to puke with millions watching, he had college hoops fans everywhere amped up because of his play. Johnson finished with 11 points, six rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes off the bench — a performance that almost allowed the No. 8-seed Tar Heels to overcome a second-half meltdown in their 72-69 loss to the top-seeded Jayhawks.

“My whole thing this whole year has been just to stay ready whenever your number is called,” Johnson told reporters after the game. “And I can honestly just say that I gave it everything that I had. And that’s what I try to do each and every game and each and every day in life.”

The Moon Township native’s total points and minutes played both tied for the second-highest marks of his collegiate career. But his final stat line doesn’t tell the whole story.

UNC took a 15-point lead into halftime after Johnson made a put-back bucket at the buzzer before the break to cap off an 18-3 run. Then, when Kansas — down by as many as 16 in the opening half — stormed back in the second half to make it a one-point game with 12 minutes left in the contest, he flushed a two-handed dunk to help the Tar Heels reclaim a little bit of momentum.

What came next is what sent North Carolina fans and others on social media into a frenzy.

Starting with a left-corner 3-pointer in the face of Kansas’ Christian Braun that tied the game with 8:16 remaining, Johnson rattled off the Tar Heels’ next seven points in a two-and-a-half minute span. His last basket in that stretch came by the way of an acrobatic fastbreak layup that somehow found the bottom of the net and cut his team’s deficit to two points with a little less than six minutes to go.

UNC was still behind by two points when Johnson got sick and exited the game at the 4:23 mark. And though he checked back in during the final minute, he couldn’t pull off any game-saving heroics.

Johnson missed a 3-pointer with six seconds left that would’ve potentially forced overtime before teammate Caleb Love’s 3-pointer at the horn sailed wide left in what was North Carolina’s final chance to extend the game.

Still, the Western Pennsylvanian’s performance was significant.

Johnson became the first former WPIAL player to play in the NCAA title game since 1993, when Blackhawk’s Dante Calabria and Seton LaSalle’s Kevin Salvadori suited up for UNC in its win over Michigan. He also became the first WPIAL product to score in double figures in an NCAA final since Farrell’s Jack Marin scored 16 for Duke in its loss to UCLA in 1964.

But perhaps the moment was even more impressive because of Johnson’s tumultuous journey to get there.

Before getting four minutes of playing time on January 15 in the Tar Heels’ victory over Georgia Tech, Johnson had been sidelined for nearly an entire calendar year because of a series of ailments that included injuries to his toe, hip flexor and both ankles. Being away from the game he grew up playing for an extended period was difficult, but he used that time productively.

“I saw it as just a time that I could reflect,” Johnson told the Beaver County Times in January. “And I just realized where I am and how far I’ve come and how far I still can go.”

Monday night was certainly a sizable step toward wherever Johnson sees himself headed in the future.

Contact Parth Upadhyaya at pupadhyaya@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @pupadhyaya_ .

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: 'Stay ready': Former OLSH and Moon star Puff Johnson has solid game for UNC in NCAA title loss

