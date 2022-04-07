ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

How a group of Wordle fans is helping charities, one 5-letter word at a time

By Adria R. Walker, New York State Team
Democrat and Chronicle
 1 day ago
Each night, her routine is the same.

The clock ticks past 9, then 10. The final countdown is on. And as midnight approaches, Kristen Seversky starts to think about the game.

11:58. 11:59. Finally, midnight arrives, and with it, the first challenge of Seversky's day: the six rows of five empty boxes that make up the simple but addictive game of Wordle.

She moves quickly, trying new words to see what brings her closer to guessing the five-letter word of the day within the allotted six attempts.

Seversky's word-guessing skills aren't just about bragging rights, though. She's part of a virtual group that plays the game for a good cause.

After she finishes the game, Seversky enters her score into a shared online document for members of the #RocWordle League.

What makes #RocWordle unique is that instead of playing solely for themselves, its members are playing for a good cause. Participants pool their money, and the winner of each round gets to select a Rochester organization to receive the funds.

Seversky's Wordle strategy involves a rotation of a few words selected because of their common letter variety.

“Some people are really methodical — and these are the people who are winning the league, by the way,” Seversky said with a laugh. “This is certainly not a recommendation, I’m just doing it the way I do it. I like to go as fast as I can with it to see if it comes naturally.”

How a game inspired a league

The #RocWordle League, currently beginning its fifth season, sprang up almost as suddenly as Wordle itself did.

Released in October of last year, Wordle is a web-based word game created by Josh Wardle. Each day, players try to guess a five-letter word within six tries. After each guess, letters are marked as either green, yellow or gray: Green means it's the right letter in the right place, yellow means it's the right letter but in the wrong spot, and gray means that letter isn't part of the word.

By January, the app became a viral phenomenon, with millions of people playing each day and sharing their scores on Twitter and Facebook. The New York Times Company quickly acquired Wordle to add to its suite of online games.

The #RocWordle League started, as many things do, with a tweet.

On Jan. 19, 36-year-old Sean Dobbin tweeted: “So, a Wordle league. Modified Stableford scoring, with 5/6=Par. Honor system; enter your own scores via Google Doc/Excel. Who wants in?” He included an image of Stableford scoring, a scoring system used in golf. Multiple people responded, asking to join.

Dobbin said the idea came partly from his competitive nature, but largely as a way to make something positive out of something that was already popular. He thought maybe 15, 20 people might want in.

As of last season, they're up to 135.

It’s easy to participate: Interested parties reach out to Dobbin, either via twitter (@Sean_Dobbin) or via email at rocwordle@gmail.com. Participants are asked to donate $5 per season, though not everyone does. A handful of people play for free, while others donate more than the requested amount.

After joining, participants simply play Wordle as they normally would, and then enter their score on the shared Google sheet. Each season lasts 18 days. After tallying the scores at the end of a season, the winner gets to choose a local charity to which the league donates the money.

The first season began Jan. 20. That same day, the #RocWordle League got their first albatross, or, perfect score. By the end of that season, on Feb. 6, more than 70 people were participating. The winner, Dylan Dailor, chose to donate the proceeds to the Literacy Volunteers of Rochester.

After ending up in second place in the first season, Reagan McNameeKing secured first place not only in season two, but also in season three.

Like other participants, McNameeKing, 29, was already playing Wordle when the league started. She said she's competitive anyway, but that the charity element made it worth her while even if she didn’t win.

The second season was neck and neck for a bit, so she wasn’t sure if she was going to come out in the number one spot.

“All my friends were watching it, texting me, rooting for me and I was really kind of procrastinating on playing the last day because it was so neck and neck that I was probably creating more pressure than needed to be,” she said, laughing.

Ultimately, though, she did win. She chose to donate the winnings to ROC Maidan, a local community organization that works to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

“It felt really cool to choose a charity to support,” McNameeKing said. “That was right after things were getting bad in Ukraine, and so I tried to find a charitable cause that had some sort of Rochester connection that would have an impact beyond our own community.”

She won again the following season, and donated the $615 winnings to Willow Domestic Violence Center.

Season 4's winner chose to donate the $645 winnings to Every Library, which "helps public, school, and college libraries win bonding, tax, and advisory referendum, ensuring stable funding and access to libraries for generations to come," according to its website.

In a Twitter thread, Dobbin shared that #RocWordle donated $2,200 to four charitable organizations so far.

Most participants are drawn to the fact that they are able to take a game that they enjoy and would already be playing anyway and use their fun for a good cause.

At first, Seversky, 34, did not want to join the league. She saw many users of #RocTwitter playing Wordle and enjoyed being able to see their scores, but she wasn’t sure if she wanted to participate when she initially saw Dobbin’s tweet.

“I was like, ‘Ugh, I don’t like golf, I don’t like these types of things and I also don’t know if I want to compete on this fun little game,’” she said.

But then she followed the progression of the first season on Twitter and saw how much fun everyone was having.

“I was like, ‘I gotta get in on this,’” she said. “Then I noticed the fact that we were raising money, and that lit me up the most. It’s like not only is this something that’s really fun, but to be able to just put this random fun into an actual impact is even better. It was just a win, win, win all around. And it has been fun.”

Though she doesn’t like to talk about it, Seversky has consistently contributed more money than is asked.

“(Dobbin) always likes to acknowledge it,” she said, “but honestly, I just like to throw bones at my city. I like Rochester a lot, and I like knowing that we’re playing with people that I believe will put a bit of cash to good use for a cause that means well. I feel like for a game that brings me joy, that’s high value in and of itself.”

Joshua Stapf is Literary Rochester's executive director. He said #RocWordle's donation of $390 has been a true gift to the organization.

"The support from that really helps us not only improve the lives of our students as they're working to improve their reading, math and English language and digital literacy skills but it also has a ripple effect on improving the lives of their families and also our community as a whole," he said. "You can't do so many basic things without reading and so many people take that for advantage because they're doing it so subconsciously.

"The donation from them really continues to allow us to help those people free of charge improve their skills so they can fully participate in all aspects of the community."

The game goes on

Outside of the community donations, #RocWordle has deepened ties that were already formed by virtue of many of the participants being active members of #RocTwitter, itself a virtual community of local Twitter users.

“It is very rewarding because of that finite nature,” McNameeKing says. “You only get one shot at it, so it feels extra good. ... You can feel good about yourself and it’s a cool community. There’s a little bit of trash talking, but also support. It’s supportive trash talk, so it’s just been super fun and then these sort of difficult times when it feels like the world is a little bit overwhelming, it’s nice to have something that’s just sort of purely good.”

The participants vary: while most joined the league through Twitter, some members joined through family members or friends. Some people are not in the Rochester area at all, but still support the cause.

Participants also come from a variety of backgrounds. Seversky is a product manager for a tech learning platform, Dobbin is a writer and McNameeKing works in marketing and is a freelance classical musician and copyeditor. The participants also include local officials, like Brighton Town Supervisor Bill Moehle, and members of the local media.

Dobbin is prepared to continue running #RocWordle as long as people are interested in participating.

“Each individual season you look at the amount, and it’s like, if we can do that every 18 days, that’s pretty cool," Dobbin said. “We’re glad we can turn this silly game into a little bright spot for the community every 18 days and we can give some money away.”

Adria R. Walker is the Upstate New York storytelling reporter for the USA Today Network's New York State Team. Follow her on Twitter at @adriawalkr or send her an email at arwalker@gannett.com. This reporting is made possible by readers like you.

