Pop-up 'crudo' bar bringing tasty treats to Jacksonville coffee bars, distilleries

Seafood fans will likely agree that there’s nothing better than a freshly shucked oyster. And, depending on where they’re sourced — the Northeast, Pacific Northwest, Gulf and beyond — flavor profiles can vary drastically. Newcomer Brine, a pop-up crudo bar, brings a rotating assortment. I’m a fan of a clean, sweet finish but also wouldn’t discriminate against a briny bivalve. I’ll take one of each, always.

Brine’s inaugural pop-up was in December. At the helm is chef Chris Cohen. His team is small, and the menu is kept trim, but everything is executed flawlessly. (Previously Cohen was chef at Amelia Island’s Bar Zin, plus Bistro Aix and bb’s in San Marco.) Think elevated seafood but in a temporary setting, like a coffee shop or craft distillery.

Back in January, I tried a few menu items from Brine at Vagabond Coffee in Murray Hill. Then, at a recent Five Points pop-up event at Alewife Craft Beer and Bottle Shop, I was able to get my hands on some oysters and cobbler for dessert.

Brine specializes in its creative, ever-changing crudo. Crudo translates to "raw." Expect fresh, thinly sliced pieces of raw fish, shellfish or beef that meet their match when paired with olive oil, citrus or a vinaigrette. My first fresh catch crudo ($15) touted cobia paired with unfiltered olive oil, Persian lime, pomegranate arils and watercress. It was nicely balanced, and the hint of acidic lime paired with the sweet, juicy pomegranate was a winning combination. The second was a snapper crudo ($15) with yuzu juice, soy sauce, masago and micro cilantro. Again, balanced, light and a harmonious combination of texture, colors and flavors. The tiny fish eggs (masago) add a hint of crunch.

The panzanella salad ($10) is small but mighty. Grilled chunks of bread are dressed in olive oil and balsamic vinegar and tossed with cucumber, roasted red pepper, tomatoes, grilled onion, basil and salty gorgonzola cheese.

Oyster offerings change regularly based on what’s freshest, and generally two to three varieties are available. They are $15 for half a dozen served on the half shell atop a bed of ice with lemon, mignonette and cocktail sauce. I opted for three each of Washington state Miyagi and Summer Love from Canada’s Prince Edward Island. The latter were creamy, with a balanced finish of both salt and mineral notes. They were all perfectly chilled.

Occasionally Brine ups its game and brings along caviar. You never know when you might find yourself with a dreamy plate of chips topped with Kaluga caviar and crème fraiche!

For those who don’t do raw, find solace in Brine’s mussels, chowder, panzanella and bread pudding. And speaking of dessert, I will add that the Southern-style nectarine and blackberry cobbler ($9) punctuated with whipped topping was ridiculously tasty and not overly sweet.

Brine Pop Up Crudo Bar

Inside Vagabond Coffee, 934 Edgewood Ave. S., Friday and Saturday, 6-8 p.m.

Inside Manifest Distilling, 960 E. Forsyth St., every third Thursday, 6-8 p.m.

brinejax.com

Type of cuisine: Seafood.

Prices: Vary.