Asheville Housing Authority asks Buncombe for $25K in landlord incentives, voucher boost

In the middle of a housing shortage for voucher recipients, the Housing Authority of the City of Asheville is asking Buncombe County to help pay an incentive to landlords reticent about accepting the program’s tenants.

A New Start Grant request presented to the county's Affordable Housing Subcommittee on April 5 would give $25,000 to Buncombe County landlords as an incentive to get them to accept tenant-based vouchers.

The money would be divvied up in increments of $1,000 and affect 25 households anywhere in the county limits.

If approved, 25 apartments would be a small dent in a large backlog. Assistant County Manager Sybil Tate told Affordable Housing Committee members — commissioners Amanda Edwards, Brownie Newman and Parker Sloan — in January that, according to HACA reports, there were 400 people in possession of tenant vouchers but no apartments available.

The target population for these 25 households is those at or less than 50% of the area median income.

According to Asheville's matrix, 50% of the AMI is $26,300 for a one-person household, and $30,050, $33,800 and $37,550 for two-, three- and four-person households, respectively.

Additionally, the 25 households would open to diverse, disabled and older adult populations.

At $25,000, HACA's landlord incentive grant request is the smallest one on the current list of 11 applicants.

Though a decision on the HACA request might not be finalized until the end of April, staff is recommending the committee greenlight it for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.

Housing Authority Director David Nash did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Groups seek more than $9 million for housing

Part of a larger pool of Affordable Housing Service Program requests — money Buncombe annually spends on various projects that impact affordable housing availability — the landlord incentive ask is only a fraction of the $3.8 million Buncombe plans to spend in fiscal year 2023.

Applicants including Habitat for Humanity, Mountain Housing Opportunities, the Asheville Buncombe Community Land Trust and developers like those at Fairhaven Summit and Lakeshore Village have asked for a total $9.05 million in the coming year, $5.1 million over what the county has budgeted right now.

If approved, the funding exclusively would go toward programming and not administrative costs, said Community Development Division Manager Matt Cable.

The money would do two main things, according to Cable's April 5 presentation to the committee.

Incentivize landlords for initial lease‐ups with voucher households as well as for their commitment of additional units leased up to voucher households.

Pay out the $1,000 incentives to landlords with qualifying lease‐ups upon successful execution of the landlord‐tenant lease agreements and the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Housing Assistance Payments contracts.

"It could be a new landlord or it could be a landlord that's adding a new unit as well," Cable said. "It would have to be a newly engaged unit."

In considering the request, county staff reviewed an HACA audit from 2019, the most recent financial report available. Cable said that, though the county would have liked to see a newer audit, HACA was mostly financially stable in 2019.

Getting landlords to accept more vouchers puts a small dent in the county's large goal to create about 3,000 new affordable housing units in Buncombe by 2030.

Moreover, it's a quick and efficient way to do that, Cable noted.

"Consideration of (a) full award is recommended given the ability to create immediate impact to Buncombe County households and to support Housing Choice Vouchers," he told commissioners. "Certainly you can do less than the full request. That would just impact the number of households impacted through the request."

Newman asked what would happen if 25 landlords didn't sign up for the program.

"All of our grants are reimbursement grants," Cable said. "So they're going to have to make the expenditure at which point we would reimburse them for that."

Additionally, if all of the money isn't spent by the end of fiscal year 2023, Buncombe could use the leftover money to extend the program if it wanted.

At the beginning of 2022, according to Tate's report, HACA's public housing waitlist is currently at 819, the tenant-based waitlist is at 2,248. All told, the waitlist need is about 3,067 units.

Landlords' wariness at drawing up leases with voucher holders is baked into the way HUD talks about incentives like those HACA is requesting for Buncombe.

"Landlords may be hesitant to lease to voucher recipients because of the program’s administrative burdens or misperceptions about tenants with vouchers," states a 2019 article on HUD's Office of Policy Development and Research website. "As a result, voucher holders may have fewer available housing options and be more concentrated in disadvantaged neighborhoods."

The article claimed two landlord incentive programs in Marin County, California, and Cambridge, Massachusetts, were successful because they provided communication tools and liability options to landlords who accepted incentives.

The more authorities make plans to work with and help landlords who accept incentives, the higher chance they'll be on board.

"Monetary incentives and reimbursements for landlords can be used to respond to reluctance to join the (housing choice voucher) program by addressing delays in leasing and costs for repairs," official HUD incentive instruction documents state.

"While there are many tools a (public housing authority) can use to encourage program participation, monetary incentives and reimbursements are often more visible to landlords."

Kate Pett, executive director of Thrive Asheville, — an organization that helps provides incentives to landlords through its landlord-tenant partnership — said models that provide money and tools for voucher acceptance are an effective way to preserve affordability.

"I'm all about city and county government layer funds with federal funds so that more landlords will accept vouchers," she said. "It's the best bang for the buck that we have in terms of affordable housing. It's immediate and it will help us retain affordable housing stock that landlords might be tempted to sell in this market. We should be all in to trying to make this work and excited about accepting vouchers."

However, she added incentives alone are not enough.

"They need to come with additional support. They need to come with support for landlords and support for tenants because what we don't want to happen is for landlords to just accept these incentives and only buy into accepting tenants with vouchers because of the short term incentives. We want to ensure that landlords and tenants are successful in building a relationship."

There is a risk of landlords getting the money and then not supporting the tenant, Pett said. That will "contribute to a negative narrative" and drive landlords away from incentives in the future.

Other local housing and justice advocates say discrimination is an issue in housing as it is in other policy areas and laws that create more housing options are necessary for communities to thrive.

"When we think about the carrot versus the stick situation," said Just Economics Executive Director Vicki Meath, "When it comes to housing, particularly in the state of North Carolina, we have limited options for sticks."

Laws are analogous to sticks that have rewarding programs — carrots — for housing-seekers at the end.

"I wish we had more options to make it illegal to discriminate against someone for their payment history. I wish we had more of a stick," Meath said.

"The reality is that we don't and we have lots of people looking for housing and we have lots of old stereotypes about who lives in poverty, who has housing vouchers and what kind of tenants they're going to be. There is an uphill battle because we don't have sticks. We only have carrots. The reality on the ground is that we want to get people with vouchers into housing, because everyone deserves a safe and adequate place to live."

Andrew Jones is Buncombe County government and health care reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network.