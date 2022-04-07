Ranking former Georgia golfers in the Masters and their chance to put on the green jacket

AUGUSTA – It’s a glorious week for Georgia golf alumni.

The Bulldogs have six former players in the Masters field, their largest contingent ever at Augusta National, and it could have been larger had Harris English not backed out last week as he heals from hip surgery.

Two-time champion Bubba Watson is the most well-known former Bulldog, but four others lie in the top 30 of the FedEx Cup points standings and are ranked higher in world rankings.

Let’s rank the six former UGA golfers by their chances of winning this week’s tournament.

6. Hudson Swafford

The Sea Island resident won The American Express in January for the second time to qualify for his third Masters.

Since the win in La Quinta, Swafford has the cut in four of seven tournaments with a best finish of T-36 at the Corales Puntacana Championship last month.

Swafford missed the cut in two previous Masters and shot an 83, 11-over, in his second round last year.

5. Sepp Straka

Straka won the Honda Classic in February to qualify for his first Masters and hasn’t played poorly since. He tied for ninth at last month’s The Players and tied for 35th at the Dell Match Play two weeks ago.

Being a rookie at Augusta National is usually daunting, but playing the course in his time at UGA should give him more confidence.

4. Brian Harman

The lefty’s 12th place finish last year qualified Harman for his fourth Masters. In his other two trips he’s missed the cut (2015) and tied for 44th in 2018.

Harman placed T-5 at last month’s Valspar Championship, T-63 at The Players and missed the cut at the Honda Classic.

3. Russell Henley

After falling to Hideki Matsuyama in a playoff at the Sony Open in July, Henley hasn’t placed outside the top 33 in a stroke-play event.

He has a pair of T-13's at the Arnold Palmer and The Players and hasn’t missed the cut in any event his played this season.

He’s also improved in Augusta since missing the cut in his first Masters (2013). Now in his sixth Masters, and first since 2018, Henley’s worst finish was a T-31 in 2014 and followed that with a 21st (2015), T-11 (2017) and a T-15 (2018).

2. Kevin Kisner

The most consistent former Bulldog on Tour for the past few years, Kisner enters his sixth Masters riding a hot streak on Tour.

He finished second at the Dell Technologies Match Play and fourth at The Players in March and had a run of three-straight top-8 finishes in December and January.

Despite missing Masters cuts the past two seasons, Kisner knows the course well, with a 5-under par finish in 2019 tying him for 21st.

1. Bubba Watson

Watson hasn’t had a showing better than T-14 (Phoenix Open) since the calendar turned to 2022 and missed the cut twice in five events this year.

But when it comes to the Masters, never count out the 6-foot-3 left-hander.

His power and shot shaping are perfect for the course, helping him win the 2012 and 2014 tournaments.

Since missing the cut in 2017, Watson has finished T-5 (2018), T-12 (2019), 57th (2020) and T-26 (2021). Never count out Bubba Watson, especially if in contention on Sunday.