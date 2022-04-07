Asheville's Sly Grog resurrects with spring shows, rebuild lags after $200K-plus damage

ASHEVILLE - Four months out from a devastating fire, nearly $200,000 of property damage and 100-plus canceled shows later, and the Sly Grog Lounge rebuild hasn't started, owners say.

The fate of the building itself is unknown. The likely six-figures of structural damage isn't included in the initial property damage calculations, and engineers are still determining if the squat 1950s-era building, home to the much-loved locals bar at 271 Haywood St. since 2016, is a total loss.

Whether the building is leveled and rebuilt or gutted and renovated, co-owner Theodore Crouse-Mann said the Sly Grog is coming back.

Previous coverage: Asheville arts community steps up to help Sly Grog Lounge in wake of a devastating fire

On April 16, Sly Grog will host its first onsite event since the fire, one in a series of upcoming spring shows.

Hosted clear of the building, which has been emptied of all but the bar and stage, the shows will be held in the parking lot — with a stage, an outdoor bar and a killer lineup, Crouse-Mann said.

Asheville Fire Department spokesperson Kelley Klope said in December the cause of the fire was determined to be the failure of a natural gas heater. The fire began in the back corner of the building, spread into the office area and outward and caused a partial roof collapse.

"It's sort of an exercise in patience," Crouse-Mann said of the last several months. Stuck in an insurance holding pattern, still assessing the extent of the damage and working to continue supporting staff, it's been a frustratingly slow process.

Vance Monument: N.C. Court of Appeals rules in favor of Asheville; city 'moving forward'

But it's inspiring, he said, how much the community keeps coming out to support them.

"It makes us feel like we have no choice but to keep going," Crouse-Mann said. "We must bring this space back.”

'Lack of open stages for true weird art'

From the outside, it's difficult to assess the extent of the damage. But Spring Pearson, the other co-owner of Sly Grog, said she tries not to look at the building at all.

"We’re in limbo," she said. "We don’t know if we’re going to tear it down or repair it. I’m not looking until we know what the plan is."

It's upsetting and it's sad, she said, but most of all, "it's distracting."

For now, she's focusing on what she can control.

"What’s not shaky is that we know that we are going to move forward and that the Sly Grog will open again," Pearson said. "There’s a lot of questions about how we get there right now, but we’re going to."

Pearson said people from every corner of Asheville's music and art scene have turned out to show support. Unconstrained by genre or niche, she said Sly Grog tries to offer a stage for everyone.

“It makes it almost like a community owned space ... a space that everyone feels like they have a stake in," she said. "I think that’s why we matter.”

It's also why she thinks so many people have stepped up.

Multiple organizations and individuals have emerged to champion fundraisers and benefits, like John Kennedy of Holy Crap Records, who kicked off a GoFundMe page that has raised $9,820 to cut checks for the bar's staff.

Several venues and artists have held benefit shows — altogether raising nearly $4,000 — to go toward operations and hosting new events, like the parking lot series.

Crouse-Mann said it feels like almost every venue in town offered support.

The Asheville Fringe Arts Festival was among the organizations to throw a benefit, and Crouse-Mann said the Fringe's show was indicative of why the space matters, and why they are working so hard to retain it.

The Fringe Arts Festival, which celebrates and cultivates work outside the mainstream, was full of artists who felt "there weren't any spaces left for them," said Crouse-Mann.

Sly Grog was one of the stages in the city that offered a home, and was longtime venue for the festival.

Erinn Hartley, artistic director of the Asheville Fringe Arts Festival, said Sly Grog has been a "comfy place to be for so many artists who aren't so mainstream."

"We are grateful to have a venue in our community to support people doing work or simply existing outside of the norm," Hartley said. "Asheville can't afford to lose a place that supports local boundary-pushing performers in the way that Sly Grog has."

Crouse-Mann said there is a "lack of open stages for true, weird art" that makes Asheville what it is — showcasing performances for the community, rather than catering to tourists.

'Everybody's grandparent's basement'

A signature of the Sly Grog was its collection of accumulated memorabilia, tokens from hundreds of shows — vintage toys, signs and various kitsch.

“It’s hard to quantify the loss," Crouse-Mann said. “It does happen organically. (We) have to have faith it will happen again,"

He's got a storage container full of singed items they could salvage, and several offers from the community to help begin the collection anew.

Already, "massive" donations have set the stage for Sly Grog's resurrection," Crouse-Mann said — such as The Orange Peel, a downtown Asheville music venue, which donated its entire old sound system, "a blessing that will pay in the future for years to come," he said.

Eric Controne has been coming to the Sly Grog for years, even stepping in during the early days to offer a sound system — the same one that was lost in the fire. He's hosted events at Sly Grog and DJ'd at the venue. He said the last few months have been heartwarming.

“Sorry if I babble about the Sly Grog," Controne said. "Not that it's my baby, but it’s like my grandparent’s basement."

Home base. Inclusive. A safe space. He said it's where a lot of artists get their start, the first chance to step out on stage, even if your legs are shaking and you haven't perfected your set.

“It’s just a matter of time,” he said of Sly Grog's return. "We can’t wait to see everybody on the dance floor."

Upcoming events

A fourth show is in the works, but waiting permitting, said Pearson. Proceeds from the shows will benefit the Sly Grog rebuild. A GoFundMe to help finance the rebuild is also underway, with about $390 raised as of April 6.

Sarah Honosky is the city government reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. News Tips? Email shonosky@citizentimes.com or message on Twitter at @slhonosky.