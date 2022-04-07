ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over a year after shooting death of Asheville teen, US Marshals, police search for suspect

By Ryan Oehrli, Asheville Citizen Times
 1 day ago
ASHEVILLE - Dionate Whitson and Teylyn McAlpin were friends, even "like family."

That's why McAlpin's mother, Javelin Duncan, still wonders "Why?"

"I want Dionate arrested," said Duncan. "I want to have my day in court to ask Dionate why would he do that, why would (he) take my son's life? And I want him to look in my eyes and give me my answer."

"I don't want him to say sorry," she added. "I won't accept it. I don't believe he's sorry ... he would've reached out by now."

Police say Whitson, 19, is a suspect in the shooting death of McAlpin, who was 17 when he died in November 2020. Whitson has eluded law enforcement since then.

In December 2020, the U.S. Marshals Service adopted the case, according to a March 25 news release.

"They've helped us with catching a number of violent fugitives," said Asheville Police Capt. Joe Silberman, who oversees the criminal investigations division. Silberman spoke with the Citizen Times on March 31.

The marshals believe Whitson "could be living among the homeless populations," bouncing between cities across North Carolina "to avoid capture" and "could be using an alias" as he is protected by the gang Sex, Money, Murder, according to a news release.

"It is suspected that other gang members are actively helping (Whitson) avoid arrest, in the Asheville, Greensboro, Raleigh or Winston Salem areas," the release says. "Whitson may be moving between these large cities to avoid capture."

Both APD and the marshals told the Citizen Times that Whitson has long been suspected of bouncing between cities, everywhere from Atlanta to Goldsboro.

"Whitson may be staying with people who are unaware that he is wanted for murder, and he could be using an alias," according to the release. "These people are possibly friends or relatives of top-level gang members. According to sources, a woman associated with this gang is also responsible for the gang’s finances. She is possibly providing funds to keep Whitson hidden, at the direction of other gang members."

A spokesperson with the marshals said that the agency's most recent intel suggests that Whitson is in Asheville.

The release notes that these gang members have been known to commit "extreme acts of violence," and that they were "so notorious for homicide that they were actively recruited for the formation of (the United Blood Nation) at Rikers Island in 1993."

Asheville police arrested another suspect in McAlpin's killing in 2020, the Citizen Times previously reported. Because that suspect was a teenager, his name was not released.

For now, McAlpin's mother is taking care of his daughter and waiting for an arrest, she said.

"People say, 'You got pictures to look at, videos to remind you,' but that hurts just even more," she said. "Sometimes it's hard for me to even look at his pictures without crying. And it hurts to hear his baby when I cry. His baby will come to me and tell me, 'Don't cry,' and wipe my tears. She's a baby. She shouldn't have to do that."

"(Whitson) didn't kill Tey, he robbed Tey of his life," she said. "But when he robbed Tey of his life, he also killed a part of me and my family."

Silberman wants to bring the family justice.

"We've had to talk to families that are damaged or broken, and you really get a feel for the grief," Silberman said of cases where suspects flee arrest. "And you want to bring those people a sense of closure, you want to bring that victim justice."

The marshals are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to Whitson's arrest. The agency previously offered a $5,000 reward, a spokesperson said.

Ryan Oehrli is the breaking news and social justice reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times. Email coehrli@citizentimes.com or call/text 252-944-6816 for tips.

Comments / 1

