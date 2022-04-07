911 call: Passenger in white Dodge Charger shot man on I-85

A passenger in a white Dodge Charger fired multiple times at a 19-year-old as he was driving on I-85 on March 22, according to 911 calls reporting the shooting.

The Charger, identified by a passer-by in a 911 call, pulled up beside a van that Uriah McCree was driving at about 5:40 p.m., and a passenger in the Charger fired into McCree's van, according to the calls.

The passer-by said that they were driving on I-85 toward Kings Mountain when the van McCree was driving pulled in front of them. Then the white Dodge Charger pulled up beside the van and someone fired multiple times, the caller said.

"It just sounded like multiple shots. Just like,' bam bam bam bam.' It was just multiple, and glass started flying everywhere into my car from that van," the caller said.

The caller did not see whoever was driving the Charger, but whoever it was took off, getting off an exit onto U.S. 74. The caller tried to follow but could not keep up.

McCree, a 2020 graduate of Kings Mountain High School, died from his gunshot injuries.

A man who called from inside the van McCree was driving reported roughly the same scenario.

"Somebody just killed my homeboy. We on exit 13," he said, speaking frantically. "My friend just got shot. Somebody drove past and they shot him."

Gaston County Police officers say they are looking for a 2012 or later white Dodge Charger with dark tinted windows, spoiler and possibly factory chrome rims.

