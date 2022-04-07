ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Plate & Cork: Palm Beach restaurants preparing for a noteworthy Easter feast

By M.M. Cloutier
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 1 day ago
The island’s restaurants plan to celebrate Easter with brunches and daily specials that pay homage to the season.

Most also will feature their regular menus on theholiday, April 17. Because Easter Sunday is one of the busiest dining-out days of the year, advance reservations often are required.

“Easter is about being with family during the day or for an early dinner and having that feeling of togetherness,” said Gianni Minervini, co-owner of Trevini, which will offer lamb and other specials. “It’s what we hope for everyone this Easter.”

A special menu at The Breakers’ golf course-view Flagler Steakhouse is available at brunch and dinner.

The three-course menu ($145 adults; $75 children 12 and younger) features such items as marinated grilled lamb chops; and oven-roasted sea bass with shrimp-vegetable couscous, spinach and tomato butter. Among the desserts: Valrhona chocolate layer cake.

At the Four Seasons, brunch ($195 a person) will take place at the resort’s flagship Florie’s restaurant, where live music is on tap.

Along with breakfast and brunch favorites, Florie’s will feature chef-manned carving stations, a raw bar and a pastry showcase of desserts, including a special station for children.

An a la carte brunch will be offered at The Leopard Lounge & Restaurant at The Chesterfield. Pan-seared salmon ($50) with mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach and lemon bechamel sauce, and chicken schnitzel ($26) with haricot verts, lemon bechamel and French fries are among the menu selections.

A three-course brunch menu ($135 adults and $65 for children younger than 12) is planned at Café Boulud at The Brazilian Court. Beet carpaccio and green asparagus soup are among the appetizers. Other menu selections include grilled Mediterranean seabass and lamb persillade.

A children’s Easter egg hunt and an Easter bunny appearance also are slated to be part of the festivities at Café Boulud.

At Le Bilboquet, a three-course brunch menu ($120 per person) will feature such selections as green-pea gazpacho and wild turbot with zucchini and eggplant caponata. Braised-and-seared Colorado lamb is an additional $10. Among the desserts: pavlova with berries and meringue.

Brunch at Restaurant 44 will feature such a la carte specials as lamb-loin salad ($34) and quiche Lorraine ($18). A bunny-shaped fun-fetti cake ($14) with strawberry frosting and berry anglaise will be among the desserts.

Ambassador Grill at The Ambassador is set to feature live music during its brunch. Daily specials will include jumbo shrimp scampi ($38) and New Zealand rack of lamb ($44) with roasted fingerling potatoes, grilled asparagus and a mint demi-glace.

Offering both brunch and dinner, Almond restaurant has planned a rack of lamb special ($34 at brunch, $52 at dinner) with roasted asparagus and minted chimichurri.

Lola 41 also will feature specials. At brunch, look for a Maine lobster roll ($45) with Old Bay-seasoned French fries. At dinner, a bone-in ribeye ($65) will be served with candied rainbow carrots and goat cheese spring-pea potato puree.

Trevini is set to offer a variety of holiday specials at both lunch and dinner, including braised lamb shank ($46). Other specials will include baked crepes ($30) filled with broccoli rabe, sausage and ricotta and served with tomato coulis and parmesan bechamel, and shrimp-and-artichoke ravioli ($32) with green-pea sauce and Reggiano fonduta.

A special a la carte dinner menu at La Goulue features three courses, including an appetizer and dessert that can be ordered during brunch as well. The menu includes asparagus with ramp Hollandaise sauce and sauteed morel mushrooms ($23; caviar can be added for an extra charge); rack of lamb en croute ($55) with haricot verts, cippolini mushroom confit, blistered grape tomatoes and sauce Bordelaise; and dark chocolate-glazed chocolate cake ($14) with salted caramel ice cream.

Dinner at Café L’Europe will feature such holiday specials as yellowtail snapper ($56) with bok choy and lemon-and-caper sauce; and rack of lamb ($72) with spring vegetables and Barolo reduction. Scallops with porcini mushrooms ($32) is planned as a holiday appetizer.

Cucina will offer such dinner specials as a 22-ounce braised Australian lamb shank ($45) served with pita, root vegetables, Moroccan spices, and various sauces and salsas.

Among other restaurants that will celebrate Easter with special fare along with their regular menus are: Al Fresco, Bice, Bricktop’s, Buccan, Café Flora, Swifty’s at The Colony, Echo, Imoto, Meat Market, Palm Beach Grill, PB Catch, Pizza al Fresco, Renato’s, Sant Ambroeus, Ta-boo and Tideline Ocean Resort.

