Burlington, VT

Recreation gear, bike park and wetland walk among Burlington's plans to spend new grant

By Lilly St. Angelo, Burlington Free Press
 1 day ago
Burlington is making moves to improve parks and expand access to outdoor recreation to communities who have historically been left out. The city will use a $300,000 grant it received last week from the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative for two construction projects as well as outdoor gear and scholarships to make recreational activities more accessible year-round to all Burlingtonians.

A bike park that is being planned at Leddy Park will receive $50,000 from the grant.

Cindi Wight, director of Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront, said there has been a lot of interest in a bike park, which will feature obstacles and ramps like a skate park but will have a dirt surface instead of cement. Wight said the project will be started sometime in the summer or fall of 2023.

The Ethan Allen Homestead will receive $50,000 to rebuild a wetland walk on the property. Construction for the wetland walk will also take place in 2023.

The rest of the money will be funneled into initiatives to make outdoor recreation more accessible. The city will buy gear with the grant money to loan out to people who may not have outdoor gear, including cross country skis, snowshoes and camping equipment. The city will also buy a trailer full of children's bikes to do similar work to Local Motion, which brings bikes to schools across Vermont to teach kids how to ride.

Wight said the winter and camping gear will also be put in trailers and brought to places where people would use them. This past winter, parks employees brought cross country skis and snowshoes to Schmanska Park for the surrounding neighborhood's winter get-togethers.

"We're trying to meet people where they're at," Wight said.

The Community Sailing Center received $50,000 from the grant for sailing camp scholarships for children of color. Wight said the hope is to increase representation in sailing so that younger children of color can see young people who look like them in sailing camp leadership.

The parks department will also use the money to hire a facilitator focused on introducing more Burlingtonians to outdoor recreation, Wight said. The facilitator will act as a liaison between outdoor gear shops who want to help the city build more equity and representation in outdoor recreation, the parks department and communities of color.

Contact Urban Change Reporter Lilly St. Angelo at lstangelo@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @lilly_st_ang

