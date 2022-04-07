ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Palm Beach United Way gives $1M to nonprofits helping Ukrainian refugees, gets new grants of $125,000

By Carol Rose, Palm Beach Daily News
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 1 day ago
With donations to organizations helping refugees now topping $1 million, the Town of Palm Beach United Way's Ukraine Refugee Fund has received three new matching grants totaling $125,000 from island residents.

The organization announced Wednesday that George Albrecht and the Fanjul family will match donations dollar-for-dollar up to $50,000, while Christine and Alan Curtis will match donations up to $25,000.

More Palm Beach news:'This is the 21st century': Council approves steps, ADA access for Mizner Memorial Fountain

Ukraine Refugee Fund gets matching grants:Ukraine Refugee Fund gets another matching grant; $700,000 already given to groups helping refugees

The Ukraine Refugee Fund, launched on March 4, previously received matching grants of $50,000 each from the Huckleberry Foundation; and Palm Beachers Jim and Irene Karp, Howard and Michele Kessler, Bill and Phyllis Mack, Jeff and Nicola Marcus, Joe and Susan Plumeri, John and Jana Scarpa, and Susan and Dom Telesco. All those grants have been matched, and as of Wednesday the fund totaled $1.8 million.

Albrecht told the Daily News that he felt compelled to help. He said he and his fiancée, Giselle Thackrey, had been watching the news night after night "and we've been feeling just terrible and wanted to do something." When he read about the previous matching grants, he said, "I thought I would make a contribution and inspire other people to match it."

He's been spreading word about the fund, he said.

"We're just hoping other people will join us. It's such a great need."

Albrecht noted in a statement that “thousands of aid workers are working around the clock and risking their own lives to transport people to safety ... They’re sacrificing their safety because they couldn’t sit by and do nothing."

The United Way has added the St. Jude Global Alliance — a worldwide initiative of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital — to the list of beneficiaries with an award of $100,000. Its team is helping evacuate Ukrainian children battling cancer to hospitals and clinics that can help them continue their treatment. To date, the agency has assisted more than 700 children and families with transport to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in the United States and treatment centers throughout Europe and Canada, the United Way said.

The other nonprofits providing humanitarian aid to children and families fleeing Ukraine that have received donations from the United Way are: World Central Kitchen ($300,000); Americares ($300,000); Global Empowerment Mission ($200,000); and the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee ($100,000).

'We are committed to helping these brave families'

“My family and I feel tremendous compassion for the millions of innocent Ukrainians who have been forced to flee from their homes to escape the brutality of this unnecessary war,” Pepe Fanjul, Jr., executive vice president of Florida Crystals Corp., said in a statement on behalf of his family.

“The horrific scenes unfolding each day as millions of families seek safety in neighboring countries has felt extremely personal to my family. We are hopeful that our support of these relief efforts will ensure food, medical supplies, transportation and shelter can be provided to help during this heartbreaking humanitarian crisis,” Fanjul said.

Dollar-for-dollar aid for Ukraine:Ukraine Refugee Fund gets new matching grants totaling $150,000 from 3 Palm Beach couples

'Operation Esther':Palm Beach temples organizing relief efforts for Jewish refugees fleeing Ukraine

Palm Beach philanthropist gives aid to Ukraine:For children fleeing Ukraine, a generous embrace from halfway across the world

The U.N. Refugee Agency's data shows that of Tuesday, almost 4.3 million Ukrainians had fled their homes for neighboring countries, with almost 2.5 million of them ending up in Poland. The agency originally had projected that an estimated 4 million people would flee the country.

“Those fleeing Ukraine are mostly women and children,” Christine Curtis said in a statement. “For refugees in need of medical care, the situation is especially terrifying. We are committed to helping these brave families find safety and treatment beyond the reach of Russian brutality.”

Board Chairman Mary Freitas previously told the Daily News that the Town of Palm Beach United Way had been receiving letters and pictures from the organizations to which it has made donations.

"We are just so overwhelmed and grateful for the outpouring of support for these refugees from a war ... that was just thrust upon them," Freitas said last week.

To donate to the Town of Palm Beach United Way Ukraine Refugee Fund, visit www.palmbeachunitedway.org/united-ukraine. Make checks payable to Town of Palm Beach United Way with Ukrainian Refugees in the memo and mail to 44 Cocoanut Row, Suite M201, Palm Beach, FL 33480.

Donations are tax deductible and 100 percent will benefit Ukrainian refugees. For more information call 561-655-1919.

Carol Rose is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at crose@pbdailynews.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

Comments / 0

