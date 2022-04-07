The colors of safety: Palm Beach Crime Watch lights up Royal Park Bridge

The yellow and blue lights illuminating the Royal Park Bridge this month are a symbol of the town’s commitment to public safety.

As the sun set Tuesday in a pink sky, about two dozen town police, local officials, and members of Crime Watch Inc. and the Palm Beach Police & Fire Foundation gathered at the Town Marina to light the bridge.

Giving residents a taste of the front lines of public safety and boosting public awareness of crime is the goal, said Palm Beach Police Chief Nicholas Caristo.

“During COVID, people withdrew. We want to re-engage the public to better understand what police and fire officials really do. The public plays a big role in crime prevention,” he said.

Palm Beach Crime Watch, established in 1979, promotes the public’s role in crime prevention, risk reduction and emergency preparedness. In 2019, it consolidated with the Palm Beach Police & Fire Foundation.

It sponsors the Palm Beach Police & Fire Foundation’s Citizen’s and Teen academies. The Citizen’s Academy, a program for adults, is a six-week program every February, while the Teen Academy takes place over five days every June.

When resident Eileen Burns attended the Citizen's Academy, she accompanied town police on boat patrol, visited the Palm Beach County Jail and learned about day-to-day public safety procedures.

“You really get a feel for what they go through every day,” Burns said, as the crowd mingled on the grass at the refurbished Town Marina just south of the Royal Park Bridge.

Burns sponsors an annual lunch for Palm Beach police and fire officials. Each Oct. 3, her birthday, she provides a boxed lunch with “copcakes” to safety officials at the fire station near Town Hall.

“These wonderful people are like my family,” said Burns, who along with husband Brian were the founding chairs of the annual Palm Beach Policemen’s & Firefighters’ Ball.

Participants in Crime Watch and foundation programs also can learn how to spot scams and look out for crime trends, such as smash-and-grabs and auto break-ins. They can ride along with public safety officials during a shift.

Annie Falk urged fellow residents to participate in the program. The former New York City resident and her husband, Michael, worked with first responders following 9/11.

“This program is a natural fit for me,” said Falk, secretary and treasurer of the foundation.

Yellow and blue were selected for the display because they are the colors on badges of Palm Beach Police and are the official colors of Crime Watch. The lights will remain until the end of April.

“This is a real grass-roots program. We are the eyes and ears for public safety in Palm Beach,” said Tom Quick, CEO and chairman of Crime Watch.