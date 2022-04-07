Supply chain and staffing problems keep Burlington bike swaps on pause

It looks like two of the biggest bike swaps in the Burlington area won't happen this year — again. Bike swaps were an annual rite of spring around here until the COVID-19 pandemic came along in 2020 and put an end to all of that.

Earl's Cyclery & Fitness in South Burlington announced on its website that it will not be hosting its annual bike swap this year for supply and staffing reasons.

"Many people are not 'upgrading' or 'swapping' their new bikes due to a lack of new inventory," Earl's states on its website.

Like the automobile industry, the bicycle industry has been plagued with supply chain problems that have made new bikes hard to get.

The Skirack swap, another big event, is "still on pause," said John George-Wheeler, whose family co-owns the Burlington business.

"We get asked about it all the time," George-Wheeler said. "It's a way in which people can find a new home for gear they already have and provide people the opportunity to get gear that will inspire them to get outdoors at a reasonable price. Not everybody can afford the $5,000 mountain bike. They just need transportation."

George-Wheeler said that while Skirack hasn't ruled out the bike swap, management is weighing whether the business has the "bandwidth" to handle the event this year with a reduced staff.

"Do we have the people power to adequately staff the swap as it should be if we were to try to do it now with current staff?" said manager Josh Gauthier. "We wouldn't do it justice so we're holding off until we can get stronger."

Where to find used bikes in Burlington

Gauthier said Skirack is still taking bikes on consignment and had six or seven consigned road and commuter bikes on its floor as of the end of March, but no mountain bikes. Earl's says it's still taking bikes on trade-in toward a new bike, but is not buying used bikes outright.

If you want to buy a used bike, your best bet is to head to Old Spokes Home in Burlington's North End, where Lead Service Writer Charlie Dayton said the nonprofit shop has hundreds of used bikes available, at least for now.

"We sell so many of them early on they disappear quickly," Dayton said.

You can expect to spend $300 to $500 for a used bike, according to Dayton. Old Spokes Home also has the Everybody Bikes program, which offers discounts of up to 50% on bikes costing less than $400 and 20% off bikes costing more than $400, for those who qualify.

There are a number of ways to qualify for Everybody Bikes, including if you're on food, rent or fuel assistance, or Medicaid. You can also be referred to the program by agencies including the Howard Center, Mercy Connections and Spectrum Youth and Family Services.

"If someone is not sure if they qualify we encourage them to reach out and we'll do our best to help them," Dayton said.

