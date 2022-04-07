Easter egg hunt set for April 16

The city of Sulphur will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt next month for all SWLA families to attend. The West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce has also announced that the Easter Bunny himself will be in attendance. Sulphur Easter Egg Hunt:. When: Saturday, April 16. Time: 8:30am to 10:30am. Where:...
A project every gardener will benefit from is building a raised bed. A raised bed is simply a landscape or garden bed that is higher than the surrounding grade. These beds are useful for both vegetables and flowers. Gardening in a raised beds is one way to intensively cultivate a...
Let’s make an easy flower craft to celebrate spring. This simple flower craft uses two things you likely already have at home – plastic bags and Q Tips – and works well for kids of all ages, even preschoolers. It is a fun spring activity for home or the classroom and the resulting beautiful flowers can make lovely decorations or bouquets to give as a gift!
The Spring Open House at Uniquities in Old Town is going to be a blooming good time! Owner, Robyn Wells just recently returned from market and brought with her a full truck of one-of-a-kind items for your home and garden this spring. Thursday Friday and Saturday from 10am – 7pm...
These fun egg decorating ideas are Easter egg designs that do NOT require any dyeing, dipping, dripping or mess! We have some creative ideas for different ways to decorate eggs the whole family can enjoy. Egg Decorating with Kids. Easter egg dyeing is one of my favorite artsy activities to...
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Summersville is inviting community youth to participate in this year’s Easter Egg Hunt. The hunt will take place on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center. According to event organizers, children up to the age of 12 are invited to participate.
Great news my fellow beer and wine lovers - the very popular Adult Easter Egg Hunt hosted by Fenton Winery and Brewery is returning this year. This hunt draws people from all over because every Easter Egg (over 2000) holds a prize. That's right none of the eggs will be empty. You may even find a 'golden egg' which means even bigger prizes, including items from Sawyer Jewelers and Bridge Street Exchange.
Spring is all about colors and creativity. A time to start new projects or just enjoy time around the table with the family having fun. If the kids (or adults) are bored, turn on the printer, grab some crayons and celebrate the season with a few at-home low-cost Easter craft projects.
