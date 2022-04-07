ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

'Fancy’ One Beale restaurant serves riverfront views — and seafood towers

By Jennifer Biggs
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32PpT1_0f20cvxt00

Some years ago Chance Carlisle’s wife looked particularly pretty to a friend when they were enjoying a long weekend at the Spring River. When Jessica Carlisle walked out, the friend said something very much like:

“Well, look at you! Aren’t you fancy? Fancy!”

A nickname was born, and now Fancy has a restaurant named for her in the One Beale development. Fancy’s Fish House officially opens Friday, April 8, though there have been friends and family events going on throughout the week and a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7. The ribbon-cutting will be followed by cocktails and dinner if anyone wants to stick around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xXnlE_0f20cvxt00

Jerry Adams, left, and Harold Morris, right, shuck oysters at Fancy's Fish House’s raw bar. (Brad Vest/Special to The Daily Memphian)

“We will probably have our first paying customers Thursday,” Chance Carlisle said last week.

Fancy’s is the first of three restaurants Carlisle will open in the area. I visited for a private tasting last week and looked out the back window, trying to get my bearings.

“You’re standing on what used to be the patio at Captain Bilbo’s,” Carlisle said.

The 140-seat space space is on the ground floor of The Landings, a Carlisle development of upscale apartments at the foot at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

Carlisle said that after the apartments were built and the space was available, a restaurant with a river view was the ideal way to fill it. Carlisle Corporation owns about 150 Wendy’s fast-food restaurants and previously owned LYFE Kitchen, which it purchased, but Fancy’s is the first restaurant the group has started from scratch.

What he wanted, Carlisle said, was good food in a casual atmosphere, a place where people can dress up or down, come in for a raw bar splurge one night and chicken tenders at the bar another. (The latter, he promised, will make people forget about the gone and lamented tenders at Houston’s .)

So they got busy decorating, paying attention to the details from the wall of fishing reels to the cushy deep-sea fishing seats around the bar. And they hired Keith Potter, a chef from Chicago who moved to Memphis to run CIMAS restaurant in the nearby Hyatt Centric.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yyUn6_0f20cvxt00

A view of the bar at Fancy's Fish House. (Brad Vest/Special to The Daily Memphian)

There are oysters on the half shell from the Gulf Coast, East Coast and West Coast, at least two from each location. The raw bar has seats around it and will have a seasonal selection of shellfish from oysters to clams, shrimp cocktail and shellfish towers that range from A Lil’ Fancy to Kinda Fancy to Super Fancy ($40 to $95).

A Lil’ Fancy included six oysters on the half shell, blue crab claws and three enormous shrimp (U12, which means there are fewer than 12 shrimp per pound), served with the remoulade-esque Fancy’s sauce, a mignonette made with mellow Spanish vinegar, cocktail sauce, horseradish, a tiny bottle of Tabasco and lemon wedges.

It was impressive and a perfect light meal for one or a bar snack for two, but the chef’s crudo was extraordinary.

Salmon is never my go-to fish. I eat it because it’s hard to avoid; I even cook it because it’s so easy to keep around, but while fish is hands-down my favorite protein, always where I gravitate on any menu, salmon is hard to get excited about.

Well, look at me getting giddy about this. The salmon at Fancy’s comes from Sixty South, the world’s southern-most fish farm off Tierra del Fuego, amid glaciers and fjords in the Antarctic waters of the southern Pacific. The fish tastes clean and fresh both raw, in the crudo, and cooked in the entrée.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BrFhB_0f20cvxt00

The chef’s crudo features a tomato mignonette with radish, jalapeño and lime. (Brad Vest/Special to The Daily Memphian)

In the crudo, slices of raw salmon are served in a pool of tomato mignonette; if you order this, ask for a spoon, because it can do both the things you need: Scoop the sauce and the salmon. The mignonette is a clear tomato liquid with tiny diced jalapeno peppers, a tart vinegar and a few drops of oil, and it’s one of the most on-target dishes I’ve tasted in years. It was everything it should be: Fresh, bright, spicy. And creative — I’ve seen tomato water, the clear juice separated from all pulp, only once in any other Memphis restaurant.

Bravo to Potter for the Little Gem Caesar, too, a great take on a classic that has baby heads of romaine topped with Parmesan and Old Bay breadcrumbs, creamy dressing and a white anchovy resting on top.

Other items from the starters and soup and salad section of the menu include duck carnitas tacos, very nice ahi tuna nachos, a classic wedge salad and seafood gumbo, among others ($7-$15).

Shrimp and grits, Maryland crab cakes, Alaskan halibut and Sixty South salmon are among the main dish selections. Prices are $23-$38, and there’s a snapper for two that’s market price. Other fish will be introduced, likely as specials, and the menu will change periodically. Three more casual choices are fish and chips, a burger and the chicken tenders mentioned above; $17-$21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36qWUv_0f20cvxt00

The A Lil’ Fancy at Fancy's Fish House. (Brad Vest/Special to The Daily Memphian)

We ate the Sixty South Salmon, a hefty piece of fish simply seared and served on Carolina gold rice with asparagus, topped with a deviled egg vinaigrette.

The bar has seven specialty cocktails, including two that use local Old Dominick spirits, a decent selection of wine and local beer on tap from six breweries. There’s a reminder on the drinks menu that “it’s not fancy to drink and drive” along with an offer to make arrangements for a ride if you need it.

It’s hard to say exactly what Fancy’s will be as the restaurant was empty of other guests when we were there, though staff training was underway and certainly they seemed enthusiastic about the place, their new jobs and the food.

At present, there’s construction all around it, and it’s easy to overlook. (Tip: At the corner of Front Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Avenue, look west. Though you enter from the north and the main sign is there, you’ll see a banner on The Landings building.) But spring is here, people are out, and there’s a 30-seat patio that looks over the river. It seems destined for success, and it won’t be long before Carlisle opens Amelia Gene’s, its second restaurant in the One Beale area, in the Hyatt Caption.

Expect it sometime this winter and after that, Charlotte’s Speakeasy, above from Amelia Gene’s. It’s all part of a vision that Carlisle has that includes transforming Tennessee Street to a Main Street. Listening to him, watching him widen his arms to show the expanse of it, and seeing the river rolling behind him, it’s easy to see the possibilities.

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

Popular Summertime Restaurant In WNY Reopening This Week

Okay, it’s not technically spring just yet. That happens at the start of next week. However, we’re still in that spring time mode. We went ahead an hour with daylight savings. The snow and ice is melted (or at least most of it). The NCAA Tournament returns to Buffalo later this week. You also have ever so gradual warming temperatures in Buffalo. We can feel it getting closer.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
State
Maryland State
Memphis, TN
Lifestyle
City
Charlotte, TN
City
Memphis, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Memphis, TN
Restaurants
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Memphis, TN
Food & Drinks
WKBW-TV

"Super Flea" returns after 8 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two words - found in both Instagram and Facebook posted from popular vintage clothing store Queen City Vintage on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo describe the excitement over the return of the "Super Flea" market. A local business sponsorship and a little elbow grease is all...
BUFFALO, NY
K945

Seen a Black Ladybug With Red Spots in Shreveport? Don’t Touch It

Spring is finally here! Everything is turning green again, pollen is in the air, and the bugs are out in force. This past weekend, I had the pleasure of hanging out at the Little League Ballfields in Vivian, Louisiana for the first of the "Sunday in the Country," concert series. I just happened to see this cute little emo Ladybug on the truck window, but after doing a little research I found out that this insect is not one you want to mess around with.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Fresh Fish#White Fish#Food Drink#Fish House#Fancy S Fish House#Carlisle Corporation
The Daily South

Dyer's Burgers and Their Century Old Grease Are a Thing of Memphis Legend

The year was 1912. Americans elected Woodrow Wilson as U.S. President, Arizona became the 48th state and the Titanic sank into the Atlantic Ocean. That same year, in Memphis, Tennessee, another piece of history was unfolding. Elmer "Doc" Dyer opened the doors to his new café aptly named Dyer's Burgers. But these were not your average hamburgers. Dyer's burgers were made from specially seasoned ground beef that created extra grease when cooked. Then one night, there was a mistake in the kitchen. "One of the cooks didn't change the grease in the pan one night and he ended up cooking burgers in it," current owner of Dyer's Burgers, Kendall Robertson, told Southern Living. "The next day somebody came in and ate a burger and was like, 'That's the best burger I've ever had in my life!'" Fast forward to 2022 and believe it or not, Dyer's Burgers not only still exists, but the burgers are still cooked in the original grease that made the restaurant famous more than 100 years ago.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Growing grocery chain announces first Tennessee location

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced its plans to expand into Tennessee by releasing details about its first store location in the state. The grocery chain has secured 17 acres in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and submitted initial plans to the city, calling for an approximately 160,000 square-foot store with tentative plans to open in 2023.
SPRING HILL, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WREG

Memphis chef wins Food Network’s ‘Chopped’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis chef and restauranteur used her southern culinary skills to become the Food Network’s latest ‘Chopped’ champion and take home a $10,000 prize. Tamara Patterson, better known as Chef Tam, took part in the popular cooking competition back in October, but the episode didn’t air until Tuesday night. Chef Tam said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Daily Voice

New Greenwich Restaurant Cited For Fresh Seafood Dishes

A new Fairfield County restaurant that offers a wide selection of seafood dishes is seeing praise from online reviewers. Canoe began serving guests in Greenwich in November. The restaurant is located at 280 Railroad Ave. Owners describe the menu as modern American cuisine that takes inspiration from Asian and Latin...
GREENWICH, CT
Westword

Now Serving: A New Side to the Denver Restaurant Guide

We know that restaurants have had a tough two years...and keeping up with all of their twists and turns hasn't been easy, either. That's why our tech team got to work and added a new feature to the Denver Restaurant Guide, our searchable directory of hundreds of recommended eateries in the metro area.
DENVER, CO
Herald Community Newspapers

Restaurant adapts, keeps serving community

From traversing Hempstead Turnpike during 1986 in white vans bearing the company’s logo to boost name recognition to launching a mobile app during the 2010s, Cinelli’s Pizzeria and Restaurant has adapted to the times to serve Franklin Square and its surrounding communities. Founded in 1986 by Joe Cinelli...
FRANKLIN SQUARE, NY
The Infatuation

Hop Li Seafood Restaurant

Hop Li is a total Chinatown classic, a place where families, big groups, and big groups of families have been coming for over 30 years. As the name suggests, you’ll want to stick with the seafood dishes, particularly the flounder served either steamed and deep-fried (we prefer steamed), shrimp and sea cucumber that sits in a bird’s nest, and kung pao squid with peanuts for a little kick. For those aforementioned big groups/families, Hop Li also offers a prolific banquet menu, a special prix-fixe assortment perfect for special occasions or single people in need of an easy meal-prepping solution.
RESTAURANTS
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy