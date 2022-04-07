'Fancy’ One Beale restaurant serves riverfront views — and seafood towers

Some years ago Chance Carlisle’s wife looked particularly pretty to a friend when they were enjoying a long weekend at the Spring River. When Jessica Carlisle walked out, the friend said something very much like:

“Well, look at you! Aren’t you fancy? Fancy!”

A nickname was born, and now Fancy has a restaurant named for her in the One Beale development. Fancy’s Fish House officially opens Friday, April 8, though there have been friends and family events going on throughout the week and a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7. The ribbon-cutting will be followed by cocktails and dinner if anyone wants to stick around.

Jerry Adams, left, and Harold Morris, right, shuck oysters at Fancy's Fish House’s raw bar. (Brad Vest/Special to The Daily Memphian)

“We will probably have our first paying customers Thursday,” Chance Carlisle said last week.

Fancy’s is the first of three restaurants Carlisle will open in the area. I visited for a private tasting last week and looked out the back window, trying to get my bearings.

“You’re standing on what used to be the patio at Captain Bilbo’s,” Carlisle said.

The 140-seat space space is on the ground floor of The Landings, a Carlisle development of upscale apartments at the foot at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

Carlisle said that after the apartments were built and the space was available, a restaurant with a river view was the ideal way to fill it. Carlisle Corporation owns about 150 Wendy’s fast-food restaurants and previously owned LYFE Kitchen, which it purchased, but Fancy’s is the first restaurant the group has started from scratch.

What he wanted, Carlisle said, was good food in a casual atmosphere, a place where people can dress up or down, come in for a raw bar splurge one night and chicken tenders at the bar another. (The latter, he promised, will make people forget about the gone and lamented tenders at Houston’s .)

So they got busy decorating, paying attention to the details from the wall of fishing reels to the cushy deep-sea fishing seats around the bar. And they hired Keith Potter, a chef from Chicago who moved to Memphis to run CIMAS restaurant in the nearby Hyatt Centric.

A view of the bar at Fancy's Fish House. (Brad Vest/Special to The Daily Memphian)

There are oysters on the half shell from the Gulf Coast, East Coast and West Coast, at least two from each location. The raw bar has seats around it and will have a seasonal selection of shellfish from oysters to clams, shrimp cocktail and shellfish towers that range from A Lil’ Fancy to Kinda Fancy to Super Fancy ($40 to $95).

A Lil’ Fancy included six oysters on the half shell, blue crab claws and three enormous shrimp (U12, which means there are fewer than 12 shrimp per pound), served with the remoulade-esque Fancy’s sauce, a mignonette made with mellow Spanish vinegar, cocktail sauce, horseradish, a tiny bottle of Tabasco and lemon wedges.

It was impressive and a perfect light meal for one or a bar snack for two, but the chef’s crudo was extraordinary.

Salmon is never my go-to fish. I eat it because it’s hard to avoid; I even cook it because it’s so easy to keep around, but while fish is hands-down my favorite protein, always where I gravitate on any menu, salmon is hard to get excited about.

Well, look at me getting giddy about this. The salmon at Fancy’s comes from Sixty South, the world’s southern-most fish farm off Tierra del Fuego, amid glaciers and fjords in the Antarctic waters of the southern Pacific. The fish tastes clean and fresh both raw, in the crudo, and cooked in the entrée.

The chef’s crudo features a tomato mignonette with radish, jalapeño and lime. (Brad Vest/Special to The Daily Memphian)

In the crudo, slices of raw salmon are served in a pool of tomato mignonette; if you order this, ask for a spoon, because it can do both the things you need: Scoop the sauce and the salmon. The mignonette is a clear tomato liquid with tiny diced jalapeno peppers, a tart vinegar and a few drops of oil, and it’s one of the most on-target dishes I’ve tasted in years. It was everything it should be: Fresh, bright, spicy. And creative — I’ve seen tomato water, the clear juice separated from all pulp, only once in any other Memphis restaurant.

Bravo to Potter for the Little Gem Caesar, too, a great take on a classic that has baby heads of romaine topped with Parmesan and Old Bay breadcrumbs, creamy dressing and a white anchovy resting on top.

Other items from the starters and soup and salad section of the menu include duck carnitas tacos, very nice ahi tuna nachos, a classic wedge salad and seafood gumbo, among others ($7-$15).

Shrimp and grits, Maryland crab cakes, Alaskan halibut and Sixty South salmon are among the main dish selections. Prices are $23-$38, and there’s a snapper for two that’s market price. Other fish will be introduced, likely as specials, and the menu will change periodically. Three more casual choices are fish and chips, a burger and the chicken tenders mentioned above; $17-$21.

The A Lil’ Fancy at Fancy's Fish House. (Brad Vest/Special to The Daily Memphian)

We ate the Sixty South Salmon, a hefty piece of fish simply seared and served on Carolina gold rice with asparagus, topped with a deviled egg vinaigrette.

The bar has seven specialty cocktails, including two that use local Old Dominick spirits, a decent selection of wine and local beer on tap from six breweries. There’s a reminder on the drinks menu that “it’s not fancy to drink and drive” along with an offer to make arrangements for a ride if you need it.

It’s hard to say exactly what Fancy’s will be as the restaurant was empty of other guests when we were there, though staff training was underway and certainly they seemed enthusiastic about the place, their new jobs and the food.

At present, there’s construction all around it, and it’s easy to overlook. (Tip: At the corner of Front Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Avenue, look west. Though you enter from the north and the main sign is there, you’ll see a banner on The Landings building.) But spring is here, people are out, and there’s a 30-seat patio that looks over the river. It seems destined for success, and it won’t be long before Carlisle opens Amelia Gene’s, its second restaurant in the One Beale area, in the Hyatt Caption.

Expect it sometime this winter and after that, Charlotte’s Speakeasy, above from Amelia Gene’s. It’s all part of a vision that Carlisle has that includes transforming Tennessee Street to a Main Street. Listening to him, watching him widen his arms to show the expanse of it, and seeing the river rolling behind him, it’s easy to see the possibilities.