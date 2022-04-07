ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

2 in custody after truck crashes onto yard in Dayton

By WHIO Staff
 1 day ago
Truck suspected to be involved with crash on Kennan Ave

DAYTON — Two people were taken into custody after a car crashed onto a yard in Dayton early Thursday morning.

Crews were called to reports of a truck that crashed at the 2000 block of Kennan Ave around 2:30 a.m.

Sheriff deputies on the scene told our crews that the two occupants of the truck fled but were later apprehended by authorities.

Photos from the scene shows deep tire tracks in the yard as well as a hydrant that was knocked down.

According to initial scanner traffic, the truck possibly landed on its top.

No one was taken to the hospital from the scene.

It is not known at this time what charges the two face.

We will update this story as we learn more.

