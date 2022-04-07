ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We've Never Seen This 'Powerful' Robot Vacuum That Doubles as a Mop Any Cheaper Than It Is Right Now

By Isabel Garcia
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith spring cleaning season in full swing, you may have noticed that some of your cleaning gadgets are due for an upgrade. Well, if you're in the market for a device that will save you time and effort, here's a deal you won't want to miss. Amazon put the...

Amazon Shoppers Are Disgusted by How Dirty Their Carpets Were Before Using This On-Sale Carpet Cleaner

It's officially spring, which means we've finally entered into spring cleaning season. Whether you spend this time purging clothes you no longer wear or scrubbing out the grout in the bathroom, it's sure to be a productive time. And if this is finally the year you're going to tackle all the stains peppered across your rugs, you're going to want to invest in a powerful carpet cleaner.
Walmart has the 70-inch TV deal you’ve been looking for

Your home theater should center around a fantastic 4K TV, and today, Best Buy has one of the best 70-inch TV deals we’ve seen in a while. The LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is just $627 at Walmart today, which brings you a savings of $173 off the regular price of $800. Free shipping is also included, a great bonus for such a large item, making this one of the best 4K TV deals and LG TV deals you’ll come across. Click over to Walmart now to claim this great 4K TV for your home theater.
You NEED To Turn Off This Browser Setting Right Now, According To Security Experts

Even if you’ve never given the browser you use a second thought, adjusting some of your browser settings is a way to help ensure you remain as private and safe online as possible. Some browser settings that are already enabled for you aren’t doing you any favors. According to Tech Expert Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, you need to turn off this browser setting right now. It takes just seconds to adjust and can keep you much safer online.
This Shampoo May Be Expensive, but It’s the Only Formula That Makes My Fine Hair Look Like I Just Left a Salon

Ok, let’s get this out of the way right up top: This shampoo isn’t cheap. “Splurge-worthy” is the preferred term you’ll see all the time when referring to pricier items. But that basically translates to: “this sh*t is expensive.” I definitely used to think, who would pay more than drugstore price for shampoo? It’s soap for your head! But then I actually tried a prestige shampoo brand, and I realized, OH. There’s a reason why the price tag is so different.
The One Haircut People With Fine Hair Should Never Get, According To Experts

With how many photos we see online of women with thick, long hair, those of us with hair on the finer side can feel insecure about its texture and thickness. One common misconception about fine hair is that it is the same thing as “thin” hair. Having fine hair means the diameter of your strands are small, and doesn’t have anything to do with the thickness. “Basically, fine hair is like a string compared to coarse hair being more like a rope. You can also visualize pasta; vermicelli versus rigatoni. Fine hair has fewer layers of keratin (proteins) that comprise each strand of hair which makes it more fragile to heat, UV rays, and chemical processing.” Says Stacy Wells, CEO of L’Espirit Academy. The density of hair, or the thickness, is how many strands there actually are on someone’s head. This means that it is possible to have fine and thick hair. However, because fine hair means smaller strands, it can give the appearance of sparseness.
Walmart just knocked $600 off this 75-inch TV’s price tag

Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to go big with your entertainment setup, the TCL Class 4-Series 75-inch 4K Roku smart TV is seeing a huge discount at Walmart right now. Its sale price is just $698, which is a massive savings of $602 off its regular price of $1,300. This is one of the best Walmart TV deals you’ll find, and 4K TV deals like this don’t come around often. Click over to Walmart to claim yours now.
