Passover takes on new meaning with exodus of refugees from Ukraine

By Rabbi Ruth Smith
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 1 day ago
Every year at Passover, Jews tell the story of their exodus from Egypt. In the evening’s Seder, we are told that the more one tells the story, the more one is to be praised.

What does it mean to tell “more” of a story? According to the rabbis, it means to connect the story to our lives today.

This year, the Passover story will be told in seders held on April 15 and 16. In many seders, the terrifying events in Ukraine will be part of telling “more” of the story, as Jews relate their ancient story to events that are happening today.

Like the Ukrainian refugees, the Jews of the Exodus fled from a powerful, militarily mighty regime. Jews became wandering refugees, with no permanent home.

Connecting these two stories can help Jews better relate to each of them. It can help us relate to Ukrainians because we know our own history as refugees, not just in the Exodus, but throughout our history. It can help us better relate to the Exodus as we witness the trauma Ukrainians are experiencing.

Many Jewish organizations are taking these connections to heart. They are at the Polish border and are working to help the Ukrainian people. This is despite the antisemitism that has been seen in Ukraine in the past.

For example, the Chmielnicki Uprising, which took place between 1648 and 1657, was thought to have killed between 100,000 and 500,000 Jews. More recently, on Sept. 26, 1941, when Ukraine was occupied by the Nazis,100,000 Jews were said to be killed over the course of 2 days in Babi Yir.

That history is not on the minds of those who are helping the Ukrainians.

Mark Hetfield is president and CEO of HIAS, the global refugee agency of the American Jewish community. Founded in 1881, HIAS is the oldest organization in the world that is dedicated to refugees. He states:

“… (the situation in Ukraine is) waking up Americans to realize that really anyone can be a refugee. ... We’re all created in the image of God. ... We’re all people, and any one of us can be subject to this level of vulnerability no matter where we are right now … my community has certainly learned that the hard way.”

This year, when Jews tell the story of the exodus from Egypt, many of us will be connecting our foundational story to the Ukrainians’ plight. For Passover, at seders around the world and here in Salisbury, we will bring to our holiday table the pain of exile as well as the hope that comes from helping those in need of aid.

For more information about Beth Israel’s seder, visit http://bethisraelsalisbury.com/.

Ruth Smith is rabbi of Salisbury's Beth Israel Synagogue.

