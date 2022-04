INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 1-2) split a doubleheader with Omaha (Royals). The Indians won the opener, 5-3, taking the lead for good with a three-run fifth. 2B Ji-hwan Bae and DH Brendt Citta had RBI singles in the inning. SS Oneil Cruz singled and stole a base. He was 1 for 3 with a strikeout. 3B Rodolfo Castro went 2 for 2 with an RBI and a stolen base. RF Cal Mitchell went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. 1B Mason Martin went 1 for 3 with a triple and drove in a run. RHP Hunter Stratton pitched 2.2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts to earn the win. RHP Yerry De Los Santos worked two scoreless for the save.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO